Power outage hits 1,160 homes outside Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 6, 2022, 11:48AM

Power went out Tuesday morning for 1,160 homes on the outskirts of Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park as temperatures climbed toward potentially record-setting highs.

The outage began at 3:23 a.m., according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

It spanned from the eastern outskirts of Rohnert Park up to the southeastern edge of Santa Rosa and Trione-Annadel State Park.

The anticipated restoration time was 12:30 p.m., according to PG&E’s outage map.

PG&E workers were assessing the cause of the outage, the utility said.

Check the status of outages at bit.ly/3CWYhpo.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

