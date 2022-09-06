Power outage hits 1,160 homes outside Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park

Power went out Tuesday morning for 1,160 homes on the outskirts of Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park as temperatures climbed toward potentially record-setting highs.

The outage began at 3:23 a.m., according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

It spanned from the eastern outskirts of Rohnert Park up to the southeastern edge of Santa Rosa and Trione-Annadel State Park.

The anticipated restoration time was 12:30 p.m., according to PG&E’s outage map.

PG&E workers were assessing the cause of the outage, the utility said.

Check the status of outages at bit.ly/3CWYhpo.

