Red flag warning puts fire crews on alert in Sonoma County this weekend

With a red flag warning in effect this weekend, portending another round of dangerous fire conditions, authorities have an important fact to share for North Bay residents bracing for hot, dry and windy weather: More than 90% of wildfires are caused by humans.

“We ask that everyone remains vigilant in their fire safety out there ... If the public does their part, hopefully we’ll get through this with no new fires,” said Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls, calling out the statistic.

The risks were driven home Thursday when a landscaping crew sparked a brush fire around noon near Larkfield, prompting a swift response by Sonoma County, Santa Rosa and state fire crews to douse flames before they reached homes or threatened nearby Roseland Collegiate Prep and Cardinal Newman high schools.

Helicopters, air tankers and ground crews kept the flames to 12 acres and no structures were damaged. But the fire, in the footprint of the 2017 Tubbs fire scar, was another stark reminder that fire season is at its height.

Statewide, fire resources are stretched thin, with 25 major fires still burning and 17,400 firefighters on the front lines.

The red flag alert, issued by the National Weather Service, recognizes the expectation of critical fire weather conditions this weekend, including strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures, which can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

It will be in effect from 9 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Monday.

As of Friday, Pacific Gas & Electric has no plans to cut off electricity due to fire danger in Sonoma, Napa, Lake or Mendocino counties.

By late in the day, the utility said about 20,600 customers in Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties to the east of Chico would be affected.

Depending on the weather, though, PG&E could add Sonoma and other counties to that list.

“We are constantly tracking the weather,” said spokeswoman Deanna Contreras. “As of right now, the scope of the (planned shut-off) is only in those three areas.”

Nicholls said weather that causes a red flag warning puts fire agencies on high alert.

“That gives us pause,” he said. “We do have still the 25 fires that are burning across the state. Ultimately, we don’t have the resources we’d have normally.”

Statewide, 1,900 fire engines are committed to those fires, unavailable for other work.

“That means locally for us, we have open (unstaffed) fire stations. In Sonoma County one of the nine fire stations is open because of the drawdown across the state,” Nicholls said.

The area under biggest threat from weather-fire danger will be the hills of northeast Sonoma County and Napa County above 1,000 feet, with the strongest winds near Mount St. Helena and also at Mount Tamalpais in Marin County.

Any fires that develop could spread rapidly in the hot, dry and windy weather.

Offshore winds from the north and northeast should gust as high as 35 to 50 mph Saturday night, said weather service meteorologist Roger Gass.

Those winds will be whipping amid above-average temperatures in the upper 80s to mid-90s on Saturday, increasing to the mid-90s up to 103 on Sunday and Monday, he said.

Winds will ease during the daylight hours, but another burst of offshore winds will develop Sunday night into Monday morning.

Humidity is anticipated to be from 30 to 45% Saturday evening but will dry overnight as offshore winds develop. Moisture in the air will remain from 10 to 25% Sunday into early Monday with no humidity recovery Sunday night, the weather service said.

By Sunday night, the persistent drying offshore winds will reach the Sonoma Coast, including the Walbridge fire area.

Those hot, dry, windy conditions can reignite or feed hidden hot spots in fires that are otherwise under control, like the Walbridge fire in northwest Sonoma County.

As of Tuesday, Cal Fire’s most recent update, the Walbridge Fire was 98% contained at 55,209 acres.

Fire officials are still keeping an eye on any still-smoking embers within the Walbridge perimeter.

“We have a pickup with a pump and small water tank attached to it patrolling the fire every day,” Nicholls said. “They’re finding three to five smokes per day to extinguish.”

Winds this weekend could complicate that effort. But Nicholls said Cal Fire’s equipment and resources are ready to go and they’re working with local agencies as well.

“To try to have the best initial attack capacity on hand, we’re increasing the firefighter number on the fire engines we do have,” from three to four per engine, he said.

A strike team that will add backup is coming in from Pine Grove Camp, adding another 24 to 30 personnel. That team will be positioned in the Fairfield area for any new fires in the Sonoma-Lake-Napa Cal Fire unit.

“The good news is, we have all of our normal, day-to-day initial attack ready,” Nicholls said.

That includes two air tankers, a helicopter and six bulldozers.

“And we have had conversations with the August Complex (in Mendocino County),” he said “and the resources we currently have working on Walbridge to make resources available for any new starts.”

