Rejected by church and family, Sonoma County native finally finds peace

When they were children, the lives of Wylder Reinman, Julia Myers and Janie Stapleton were indistinguishable from the mission of Calvary Chapel Petaluma. The friends played horse in the sanctuary, galloping under the pews. They went to services or bible study most nights of the week and, because they were home-schooled, had few friends outside the church.

None of them could imagine an existence outside of Calvary Chapel.

Today, Stapleton is a graphic artist whose next publication will be about leaving the church and coming to terms with the pain it inflicted. Myers is studying psychology in college; she plans to work as a therapist specializing in religious trauma. And Reinman, more than a decade after being cast from their family and community, is thriving, with a loving partner and a recently purchased home in West Hollywood.

“I was told a lie, that there is only sin and death outside of the church,” said Reinman, who uses the pronouns they, them and their. “My lived experience is that there is a beautiful, loving world waiting for those who are ready to step into it.”

Taking that step was one of the hardest things Reinman has ever done. And now they want other kids who feel oppressed by rigid evangelical environments to know the problem isn’t them.

Reinman reached out to The Press Democrat a few months ago and offered to tell their story of escape and renewal. They know it comes with emotional risk. Their father is Ross Reinman, the pastor of Calvary Chapel The Rock, a flourishing Santa Rosa church that he spun off from the Petaluma site.

Responding to an interview request from The Press Democrat, Ross Reinman emailed a brief comment.

“We love our son Wylder and adore his partner Marco,” Reinman wrote. “For years we have enjoyed loving interactions together with them, as they are a welcomed, integral and precious part of our lives. Nothing will ever change that.”

Wylder Reinman acknowledges much of that. They know their parents love them, and Ross and Barb Reinman have indeed begun to welcome Marco to family events. Wylder hasn’t given up on a full reconciliation. But he feels compelled to recount the damage done by their upbringing.

“There will be a how-could-you, because we’re talking about this,” Wylder Reinman said. “But I’m no longer protecting or honoring people who wouldn’t show up to my wedding, who are actively making it difficult for queer people to exist in the world. That theology is wrong. It hurt me, and it’s continuing to hurt people.”

Though their experiences varied, Reinman, Myers and Stapleton all described an atmosphere of control and isolation, in which girls were chastened to be subservient, boys were held to a strict ideal of masculinity and everyone was taught that outside the church lay a frightening world of decadence and chaos.

“The entire thing is suppressing your own intuition,” Reinman said. “That’s what you’re taught from the age of 5 or 6. You’re inherently evil, and you need the blood of Jesus Christ to get to heaven. Whenever there’s a thought that church is wrong, or heaven and hell don’t exist, that’s the devil working in your life.”

The Pew Research Institute’s Religious Landscape Study, last conducted in 2014, indicated 25.4% of Americans identified as evangelical Christians — more than any other individual religious denomination, and more than all of those who don’t identify with a faith.

Certainly, many American evangelicals are loving and open and tolerant. But many who have abandoned churches like Calvary Chapel or who study fundamentalist religion insist there’s a branch of the movement that is particularly rigid and hurtful.

“If there were a focus on anti-oppression, I would be so supportive of any evangelizing,” said Araya Baker, an educator, journalist and commentator who is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in counselor education. “But because that liberatory element is totally absent, I can’t get behind it. I use the term ‘fundamentalism’ specifically because I want to be clear I’m not against religion, or any particular faith. I’m against how it’s weaponized in a way that is inhumane.”

Baker, who is now based in State College, Pennsylvania, was introduced to the concept of religious trauma through his work with LGBTQ youth. He visited drop-in shelters, crisis hotlines and organizations providing services for the unhoused, and over and over again, he heard from kids who had been ostracized by their faith communities.

It was by no means limited to evangelical Christians. The damage looked the same for people from other religions, including traditional Muslim or Orthodox Jewish communities.