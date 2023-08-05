Renters in Sonoma and Napa counties have seen soaring rental prices over the past few years with little relief predicted anytime soon.

It’s meant dramatic personal choices for many renters: Do they take on a roommate? Move back in with parents? Perhaps pick up a second job? Or, look outside the two counties and commute a greater distance?

Following the ending of renter protections in 2022 for some California counties, experts noticed rent prices immediately started to jump.

Shelly Massey, 57, was born and raised in Petaluma and moved into her Rohnert Park apartment in 1988. Her rent was $570 a month — including gas, electricity, cable, water and trash — for a two bedroom/two bathroom apartment with access to a pool and two parking spots.

Massey’s rent increased in small increments, but she has watched her rent spike within the past eight years.

Between 2003 and 2014, Massey’s rent increases were minimal and no higher than $40 every few years. But it was 2015, when she was paying $1,200 a month, when she started seeing larger hikes, with the biggest spike in 2017 when her rent was raised twice in one year.

She now pays $1,980 for the same apartment she’s lived in since 1988.

Massey was able to work from home over the past year but recently got a new full-time job in Novato so she could afford her rent.

She worries she’ll have to get a second part-time job to afford her apartment.

“It feels discriminatory because as we get older, our income becomes even more limited,” she said. “I also know so many people where their kids can’t move on with their lives and live at home because they can’t afford the rents.”

The Zillow Observed Rent Index measures changes in rents over time in a given region. Index prices represent what renters should expect to pay in that area and reflect seasonal adjustments.

Rent prices have skyrocketed in Sonoma County since 2021 with the highest recorded average asking price sitting at $2,714.21 in June of this year, according to the index.

Average rent prices in Napa have started to level-off to $3,227.93 in June following an abrupt spike that lasted between February and April. Napa County saw a similar peak in rent prices last August.

Why are rents so high?

Part of the reason for recent increases in rent prices is due to the expiration in 2022 of a cap on increases in rent for fire-ravaged counties in California, including Sonoma and Napa.

There is a state law enacted in 2020 that caps rent increases for many rentals at 5% a year plus the local rate of inflation, or 10%, whichever is lower. That is set to expire in 2030.

Single-family homes and buildings under 15 years old are exempt.

Because of this expiration, housing experts said landlords who were exempt raised rents to meet what would now be considered market-rate value.

Fair Housing Napa Valley executive director Pablo Zatarain said in Napa County, they started to see rent increases as high as $600 emerge.

“That’s what’s gotten us to this point and now these rents have caught up to what ‘market-rate’ is,” he said.

Reporting from The Associated Press found that demand for apartments skyrocketed during the pandemic as people sought to relocate due to jobs going remote. Across the country, developers of rental projects rushed to meet this demand.

Commercial real estate tracker CoStar found there are nearly 1.1 million apartments currently under construction nationwide, a pace The Associated Press said has not been seen since the 1970s.

Sonoma State University economics professor Rob Eyler said rent prices also tend to follow the housing market, with people typically renting in locations where they hope to buy a home.

High home prices and interest rates along with low inventory have forced buyers to linger in the rental market.

This creates an increase in demand for rentals, causing prices to creep up.

“It basically boils down to supply and demand,” Eyler said. “If the supply of rentals is not keeping pace with demand, you’re going to see more pressure on rentals as well.”

Priced out of Sonoma County

California’s population is declining, leading some to think that prices would drop, especially rents.

However, Generation Housing director of special initiatives Josh Shipper said construction on housing has continued to be outpaced by population.