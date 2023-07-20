Drivers in northwest Santa Rosa should expect delays due to detours at the intersection of Piner and Fulton roads during two upcoming weekends because of road work, the city of Santa Rosa announced Wednesday.

As part of the ongoing reconstruction of the 1-mile stretch of Fulton Road between Piner and Guerneville roads, crews will spend the weekends of July 28-30 and Aug. 4-6, including nights, repaving the intersection.

During the work, officials said Fulton Road will remain open, but Piner Road will be closed at the intersection to through traffic. Additionally, the east side of Piner will be closed during the first weekend, while the west side will close the second weekend.

That means that drivers in the area will need to be cautious and alert for signs, traffic cones, road workers and vehicles. Residents may also face delays when trying to access Fulton Road or be redirected to alternate routes, construction managers said in a news release.

For information on lane closures, and maps of detour routes, go to fultonroadproject.com.