Rohnert Park Council member Jackie Elward, who propelled a progressive majority into power three years ago in her first run for public office and then served a pioneering term as mayor of the city, has launched a bid for the state Senate.

She is vying to succeed Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, who will be termed out in his 3rd District at the end of 2024.

Elward, 44, who announced her plans Wednesday, touted her experience leading Sonoma County’s third largest city and as an educator and labor organizer.

She is running as a Democrat.

She described herself as a bridge builder, helping people of different backgrounds coalesce around often contentious issues, and she said she would look to fill a similar role in Sacramento.

She portrayed herself as a voice for working Californians, focusing on issues ranging from health care access to education.

“People want to have a leader that speaks for them and I have also proven myself to be the leader that unifies people despite our differences,” she said. “I’m so excited to expand that level of service to all the people in District 3.”

The sprawling district, slightly reshaped in 2020, stretches from Sonoma County to Sacramento County and spans all or part of Contra Costa, Napa, Sacramento, Solano and Yolo counties.

In Sonoma County, it takes in Rohnert Park, Petaluma, Cotati, Sonoma and its unincorporated southeast outskirts.

Elward joins a field that already includes two other seasoned Democrats, Christopher Cabaldon, the former mayor of West Sacramento, and Vallejo Vice Mayor Rozzana Verder-Aliga, who Dodd has endorsed.

She is expected to draw strong support from labor groups, complicating the path for Elward, according to Sonoma State University political scientist David McCuan.

Martha Guerrero, the mayor of West Sacramento, also has filed paperwork signaling her possible intent to run for the seat, as has Thomas Bogue, the mayor of Dixon. Guerrero is a Democrat. Bogue is a Republican.

The open seat could draw even more interest in the coming months.

Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, who announced in March he planned to run, recently dropped out of the race, citing family reasons.

Elward, as a first-term council member, is likely to face an uphill climb as voters in Sonoma County make up just 9% of the overall registered voters in the district, while the bulk of voters live in more populous areas of Solano and Yolo counties.

Altogether, the district is home to about 1 million people.

The top two vote-getters in the March 5, 2024, primary, regardless of political party, will advance to the general election next November.

Elward, a political newcomer and active organizer in local Black Lives Matter demonstrations, unseated six-term Council member Jake Mackenzie in 2020 in an election that ushered in a new, more diverse and progressive majority on the Rohnert Park council.

She was unanimously selected by her council colleagues to serve as mayor in late 2021, making history as the first Black, immigrant woman to lead the city. She grew up in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Under her leadership, Rohnert Park took steps to house more of its homeless residents and adopt other measures to curb unsanctioned camping; purchased the site of its future downtown; and bolstered ties with the neighboring Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, owners of the Graton Resort and Casino.

She said community and labor groups encouraged her to run for state office.

Some of her top priorities include ensuring long-term water resiliency across the district, expanding access to affordable health care, investing in education and expanding mental health services.

