A long-anticipated draft environmental impact report found transforming a 20-acre expanse between Burbank and McMinn avenues in Roseland into a community park would not have a significant and unavoidable impact on ecological resources and the surrounding neighborhood.

But consultants who conducted the analysis said Santa Rosa would need to take some steps to reduce potential harm to biological and cultural resources on the land and mitigate the potential release of hazardous substances on the site during construction.

Santa Rosa released the draft report April 24, kicking off a 45-day comment period where residents will have a chance to weigh in on the findings before the report and park plan return to the City Council for consideration.

The report, nearly 1,500 pages, may spell good news for city leaders who for years have sought to provide new recreational amenities for residents in the historically underserved area of south Santa Rosa.

The City Council in September 2021 unanimously approved a plan for the property a few blocks south of Sebastopol Road that featured a nature center, bathrooms, two parking lots, trails with interpretive signs, and pedestrian bridges across Roseland Creek which bisects the property.

A lawn area with picnic tables, exercise machines and a playground are planned on the southern portion of the land.

Even with all the amenities, the city’s proposal calls for most of the natural space to be preserved, including the oak woodland and purple needle grassland.

The plan was delayed amid outcry from a small group of longtime residents who want the land to stay unchanged and argue the city’s plans would “jeopardize the integrity” of the open space. They sued the city to force a more thorough environmental review.

Council members in January 2022 reluctantly rescinded the plan approval and agreed to conduct the in-depth analysis rather than fight the lawsuit in court.

Among the findings in the report, prepared by Santa Rosa and environmental consultant David J. Powers & Associates:

— Knocking down the existing footbridge across the creek and removing trees could potentially impact special-status bat species. Consultants identified the need for a qualified biologist to conduct further assessments and, if evidence of bat roosting is found, measures should be taken to ensure roosting season is not impacted during construction.

— Construction could potentially impact the endangered California tiger salamander, though it appears the species existence on the site and the extent of the impact was debated among experts who reviewed the plans. The site would need to be inspected for burrows prior to work. Some work would need to occur outside the rainy season and measures would need to be taken to limit erosion during construction.

— Consultants didn’t find Indigenous or historical archaeological sites, though a 19th century cemetery reportedly exists in the study area. Construction must cease if cultural resources or human remains are found until additional investigations are conducted.

— Additional soil sampling would be required to determine if contaminants, including lead and hazardous substances from a reported dump on the northwest side of the creek, are present and steps must be taken to ensure hazardous materials aren’t released during construction.

The City Council is expected to consider approving the draft report and previously approved park master plan during a discussion tentatively scheduled for Sept. 24. The council could also choose to halt the project or ask staff to return to the drawing board to consider alternatives plans.

Consultants, as part of the draft analysis, also analyzed the impacts of several alternative proposals, including a proposal previously studied by the city that called for more active recreational uses on the site and a dog park, and another option to maintain the property as is for the foreseeable future.

The analysis found a proposal for limited improvements submitted by a coalition of neighbors organized under the banner Friends of the NeighborWood, as the wooded area is known by some, would have the least impact of the developments studied.

The group proposed a pared-down version of the city plan, with a small nature center, fewer parking spaces, no lawn area and unpaved paths through the woodland.

However, consultants found the proposal didn’t meet all the city’s objectives of developing the parkland and providing a variety of recreational uses for existing residents and future residents. A handful of housing projects are under construction and in the pipeline within a mile of the site that will add nearly 470 new units to the area.

Consultants in the report also pointed out that while the “no project” alternative would have the least immediate impact on the site, a 2.61-acre parcel on the southern portion of the property is designated for medium density housing with up to 47 units in the city’s general plan.

Written comments can be emailed to Deputy Parks Director Jen Santos at jsantos@srcity.org by 5 p.m. June 10.

City staffers will respond to comments and comments will be incorporated into the final environmental impact report.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @paulinapineda22.