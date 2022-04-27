Roseland’s Cinco de Mayo is canceled, again

Come May, there will be no Cinco de Mayo party in Roseland.

Zilch. Nothing. Nada.

For a third straight year in a row, Sonoma County has canceled the Santa Rosa neighborhood’s seminal and beloved event. The Roseland Cinco de Mayo Festival was once again hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizers decided to postpone what is considered the most anticipated Latino-themed fiesta of the season.

“In Sonoma County we decided not to have the celebration this year,” said Sylvia Lemus, co-chair of the Santa Rosa Cinco de Mayo Committee and one of festival’s organizers. “This is because we were not sure how the pandemic was going to be on that date and we always started planning in January; and by that time there was an outbreak of COVID-19, so we could not meet to plan the event.”

Sadly, committee members said that due to COVID restrictions even a 15th anniversary celebration has not taken place, since it was canceled back in 2020 at the start of the pandemic. That year the county was forced to close most events of this magnitude, Lemus said.

“When the 2020 pandemic arrived, it was going to be the ‘quinceañera’ of the Cinco de Mayo festival and we were going to do it as well as a ‘quinceañera,’” Lemus said.

However, this time it was different. Activities had managed to resume little by little, with fewer restrictions in place thanks to the aid of vaccines and boosters, but the committee did not want to take risks and instead chose to put the safety of the residents first.

“We talked to see if there was time and support to see if the event could be done, to make it a safe and a family event,” Lemus said. “We met at the beginning of April, and we could not obtain the necessary permits to have a safe event for the whole family.”

Big time fiesta

Roseland’s Cinco de Mayo Festival has only grown bigger and bigger over the years. It has attracted up to 11,000 visitors and has been hailed by some nationwide observers as somewhat of a community success, as an example to be followed.

In addition, the Festival has boosted local businesses. The cancellation was a big blow to more than 100 vendors who would use the event to help promote their business.

"It has been a very big impact for the vendors, because they knew they were selling a lot, they prepared with a lot of time, it was the event of the year and this is the third year that they will not be able to sell," Lemus said.

Lemus is also concerned that the lack of these type of festivities can lead young people to choose to party in risky ways such as car races.

"The community needs a big event like this, so that young people can go out and celebrate in their own way. But our event is safe for the whole family."

2023 here we come

Still, there is much to be hopeful about, Lemus said. She added that the committee is already looking toward planning next year’s event, which should come back better than ever and worthy of our local community.

“We are already thinking about next year, about starting to plan the year in the fall, because it does take a long time to organize these types of events for our community,” Lemus said, adding that they are even now thinking about how to make the event safer, bearing in mind that COVID-19 is still present in the community.

Knowing that people will go out to have fun at Cinco de Mayo activities in other places this May, Lemus is asking the people of Sonoma County to don’t forget to be cautious.

“I know that we are already tired of not being able to celebrate our parties and events, but also to remind them that COVID is still with us, that we follow the security protocols to protect ourselves and our families,” she concluded.