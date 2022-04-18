Sonoma State president announces separation from husband amid sexual harassment claims

Sonoma State President Judy Sakaki announced Monday morning that she is separating from her husband, Patrick McCallum, who is at the center of allegations of sexual harassment.

“These past few days have been extremely difficult. I am now faced with a challenge that I never thought I would need to confront: disavowing the words and actions of my husband, Patrick McCallum,” Sakaki wrote in a statement released Monday morning.

“At this time, I have made the difficult personal decision to separate from Patrick. This past weekend, Patrick sent an inaccurate and unauthorized email to friends and family. The email was sent without my knowledge or consent and does not reflect my viewpoint. I consider the matters between Dr. (Lisa) Vollendorf and me to be resolved.”

Sakaki’s announcement comes after a tumultuous weekend during which McCallum, in a rambling email to “friends and family,” said a former administrator who exposed sexual harassment claims against him did so to cover for her own poor job performance.

The email is McCallum’s first detailed public response since the allegations were reported by The Press Democrat last week, though he did issue a terse apology to anyone he may have offended.

“My focus is on leading Sonoma State University,” Sakaki wrote. “I am grateful to the many faculty, staff, students, alumni, members of the extended Sonoma State community, and friends and colleagues from all over the country who have offered their support.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

