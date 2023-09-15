Another day, another wave of hate.

A little more than 24 hours after a Tuesday meeting of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors was Zoom-bombed by people making antisemitic and racist comments, the same thing happened at Wednesday night’s meeting of the Santa Rosa City Schools Board of Trustees.

The second attack may have been even more disruptive, with at least a dozen commenters upending a discussion of key school board issues, including a conversation about a recent violent incident and shelter-in-place at Herbert Slater Middle School.

“It’s very disconcerting,” Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Anna Trunnell said in an interview Thursday. “We are human beings. Many individuals on our board or in the audience have worked a full day. We want them to be focused on the business of the district. To have people deter us from that can be harmful. It takes up more of our time to get us redirected.”

Most concerning to district officials is potential exposure of students to such language. Trunnell believed several were in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting, a program that included presentation of Student of the Month awards. It’s possible other young people had access to the live video feed at home.

“I’ve had it on in the kitchen when I’m cooking,” said April Liggett, a mother of two who was at the recent meeting. “I would never think I needed to wear headphones. I guess I’m naive in that way.”

The entire meeting Wednesday was unnerving to Liggett, who was there — as were many parents — to learn more about what the district is doing to ensure teachers and students are safe at Slater Middle School, where her daughter attends. Several Slater teachers, parents and students spoke, most of them painting a picture of an unstable environment for staff and students.

Then the racist, antisemitic and anti-trans tirades began flooding in from online.

“When the Zoom commenters started up, that was horrific on a different scale,” Liggett said. “It was shocking. All of a sudden, if there had been any sort of divide between teachers and parents and the school board, we were united. We were all saying, ‘Shut them down.’ Which isn’t a terrible thing, I guess.”

Santa Rosa City Schools sent a message to families, acknowledging what transpired at the meeting and laying out the district’s policies of public access and tolerance.

“We want to emphasize that we will not tolerate hate speech during School Board meetings,” read the letter, which was signed by Trunnell and board president Stephanie Manieri. “We are committed to fostering an environment where all voices are heard, and every member of our community feels valued and respected.”

The letter included several principles of open dialogue, including “zero tolerance for hate speech.”

The Sonoma County Office of Education issued a separate news release condemning the incident. The statement was signed by Superintendent of Schools Amie Carter and Board of Education President Herman G. Hernandez.

“Public meetings by school boards and other governmental agencies are essential to modern democracy, and they should not be held hostage by racists, homophobes, or misogynists,” the message read, in part. “Nor should school boards’ careful deliberation of matters that affect students’ academic outcomes, sense of belonging, and well-being be derailed by the actions of a handful of anonymous trolls.”

While it couldn’t immediately be confirmed that the two online attacks on successive days were coordinated by the same people, they shared certain hallmarks.

Some of the Santa Rosa City Schools commenters openly challenged Manieri to shut them down, challenging the trustees on First Amendment grounds. Others pretended to be lending their opinions on matters before the board, only to pivot to hate speech.

The shock and frustration in the audience was palpable, according to witnesses.

“It has a deep ripple effect on a community that is trying to repair and move forward,” Trunnell told The Press Democrat. “It’s hurtful that in a world where we’re trying to support every child in our system, support every family, that there would be anyone who speaks in a way that makes them feel marginalized or unsafe.”

Following Tuesday’s infiltration of the Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor James Gore said that while the incident was upsetting, he was more concerned for smaller jurisdictions that might not have the resources to combat hatemongers.

“I knew what I was getting into when I took this position. And I make a decent salary as a county supervisor,” Gore said that day. “What about school board members or fire district members, who are practically volunteers?”