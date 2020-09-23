Santa Rosa Police Department fined $32,000 over workplace coronavirus outbreak, detective’s death

The state’s worker safety agency Tuesday recommended a $32,000 fine against the Santa Rosa Police Department, finding that the department failed to protect its employees from the coronavirus, which resulted in the death of a longtime police detective.

Santa Rosa police detective Marylou Armer died March 31 after contracting the virus from another city employee, according to Cal/OSHA. She was the first California peace officer known to have died from the disease.

The fine is the largest of seven penalties Cal/OSHA has issued to Bay Area employers for alleged safety and health violations related to the pandemic and infections in the workplace.

“The Santa Rosa Police Department failed to implement required screening and referral procedures for persons exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms during the month of March 2020, and failed to report to Cal/OSHA multiple serious illnesses suffered by employees who contracted COVID-19,” it said.

Up to nine Santa Rosa officers, including Armer, were infected by the virus by mid-April.

“An employee died from COVID-19 after being exposed by another employee who had exhibited signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Cal/OSHA did not learn of the fatality until two weeks after the death.”

Santa Rosa Police Department was the lone public safety agency called out by Cal/OSHA in the new slate of fines and the only entity in Sonoma County. The other six fined were health care agencies or skilled nursing facilities in San Francisco, San Jose and Hayward.

“The employers were cited for not protecting workers from exposure to COVID-19 because they did not take steps to update their workplace safety plans to properly address hazards related to the virus,” OSHA said.

The fines ranged from$32,000 penalty for Santa Rosa police to $2,060 for the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

“The employers cited put their workers at risk as they failed to comply with the ATD standard,” the announcement reads, referring to a 2009 Aerosol Transmissible Diseases guideline.

In addition to the first COVID fatality among California law enforcement, Armer, 43, was the first Napa County resident to die in the pandemic.

She joined the Santa Rosa Police Department in 1999 as a civilian field evidence technician, and became an officer in 2008. In the last few years, she served as an investigator in the sexual assault and domestic violence unit.

The Santa Rosa police fine was “accident-initiated,” Cal/OSHA said. Other employers that received penalties were the subject of complaints, which led to OSHA investigations.

Cal/OSHA protects workers from health and safety hazards on the job in almost every workplace in California. Employers and workers who have questions or need assistance with workplace safety programs can call Cal/OSHA’s Consultation Services Branch at 800-963-9424.

Complaints about workplace safety and health hazards can be filed confidentially with Cal/OSHA district offices. Employees with work-related questions or complaints may contact the department’s call center in English or Spanish at 844-LABOR-DIR (844-522-6734).

