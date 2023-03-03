Students at Maria Carrillo High School, one of Santa Rosa’s six public high schools, will demand improved safety measures at school and show support for Montgomery High School students during a planned walkout from their classes on Friday.

The demonstration, set to take place at noon, follows the fatal stabbing of a student during a fight at Montgomery High School on Wednesday.

“A kid just died,” Rosemary Cromwell, 17, a senior at Maria Carrillo High School, told a Press Democrat reporter Thursday.

“There’s no simpler way to put it. There was an incident that happened during class at school in which now somebody has died … we’ve had threats and hoaxes in the past but this is the first time we’ve had anything seriously happen. School no longer feels safe.”

At noon, Maria Carrillo students will meet in the upper quad where they will have a moment of silence for the student who died, followed by a round of student speakers, according to a flier shared on Instagram.

Students will then march down Montecito Boulevard to Middle Rincon Road and back.

The flyer read “This is no time for silence. Join us.”

An update shared to Instagram encouraged participants to “wear black to recognize the loss both in our community and across the nation lost to violence in schools.”

Another walkout is planned for Montgomery High School on Monday at 11:15 a.m.

