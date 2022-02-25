Santa Rosa man ID’d as motorcyclist killed in collision

A Santa Rosa man was identified as the motorcyclist who died last week following a crash involving a BMW.

William Buck, 41, died Feb. 18 at Bennett Valley Road and Matanzas Creek Lane, according to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.

He collided with a BMW X5 after its driver turned in front of him on Bennett Valley, east of Santa Rosa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A preliminary investigation showed Buck was heading west when the eastbound driver turned left onto Matanzas.

The BMW’s driver was not injured.

He was described as a 39-year-old resident of Glen Ellen and he was not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

No arrests took place and an investigation will determine whether charges are filed, deRutte added.

