The Santa Rosa man killed last week after a stabbing and shooting was identified Monday by authorities.

Asante Vandyke, 27, along with two other critically injured men, was dropped off about 1:50 a.m. Thursday at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Vandyke, who was identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office coroner’s unit, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other two, who are in their 20s and 30s, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police believe all three were stabbed and at least one of them was shot.

The Santa Rosa Police Department was not available Monday for immediate comment on the condition of the two injured men.

Investigators determined that 10 minutes before the victims arrived at the hospital, they had been involved in an argument at Mendocino Avenue and Carrillo Street. During the dispute, an unknown number of suspects stabbed and shot at the three men.

Investigators are determining why all of the parties, who did not appear to know each other, were at the intersection. Police are looking into whether the killing was gang related.

Officials are asking anyone with surveillance footage or any who witnessed the incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 707-543-3590.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in this homicide, officials said in a news release.

The reward money comes from the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help Vandyke’s mother.

