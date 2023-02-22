Santa Rosa opens warming center ahead of predicted freezing temps, rain, possible snow
In advance of predicted freezing temperatures, rain, wind and possible snow, Santa Rosa will open a temporary, drop-in warming center in downtown.
The warming center, at Caritas Center at 301 6th St. Suite 108, will be open from Wednesday through Saturday, the city announced in a news release Wednesday.
It will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., except on Saturday morning when it will be open until 9 a.m.
“This is a critical service,” said JennieLynn Holmes, chief executive officer Catholic Charities, which runs the Caritas Center. “Especially given the projected cold and rain and wind all kind of converging.”
The city’s policy requires three consecutive days of severe overnight weather including lows below 32 degrees or three nights rainfall to activate the warming center.
The city adopted the policy last year.
The warming center can accommodate 90 people between its indoor space and covered, outdoor patio. The center is designed as a drop-in space and does not have cots for sleeping but does have charge devices and warm food and drinks, Holmes said.
“It’s kind of based on the individual need or desire,” Holmes said.
Additional information about any planned warming centers outside of Santa Rosa was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
