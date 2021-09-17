Rocks, bottles thrown at Santa Rosa police cars during sideshow that drew hundreds of people

Spectators in a crowd of several hundred people at a sideshow in Santa Rosa Thursday night hurled rocks and bottles at law enforcement vehicles monitoring the event, police said Friday.

No arrests were made at the scene in Roseland and officers were unable to confirm a report about 11:30 p.m. of a possible gunshot victim in the crowd, Santa Rosa Sgt. Mike Clark said.

Officers tried to get spectators to bring the possible victim out of the crowd, but “nobody was cooperating,” he said.

Police called in backup from Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers to search for a victim, prompting bystanders to hurl rocks and bottles at their vehicles, Clark said.

The crowd eventually dispersed and no shooting victim was found, he said. Police received no call from a hospital reporting a gunshot victim, as required by law, he said.

Two young women, age 16 and 18, were subsequently dropped off at a hospital — one at 11:30 p.m. the other at 2:30 a.m., both with superficial stab wounds that were not life-threatening, Clark said.

The sideshow, just like one on Aug. 27, occurred at Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, with drivers performing stunts in the middle of the intersection. Calls to police began shortly after 7 p.m.

Police monitored the situation, as they did three weeks ago, owing to the size of the crowd and limited number of officers.

Moving into the crowd would be “creating a situation that’s going to be bad for everyone,” Clark said.

Officers took down license plate numbers of the sideshow participants with the intent of tracking down and impounding those vehicles, he said.

Police also stopped several vehicles leaving the scene, issuing citations to the drivers and impounding and towing away the vehicles, he said.

Clark said he had no estimate of the number of vehicles involved or the size of the crowd.

About 70 vehicles and 300 spectators were involved in the Aug. 27 sideshow, prompting about 80 calls from residents. The crowd and drivers eventually dispersed as police remained about a block from the event, making no arrests.

Crowd members launched fireworks as drivers drifted, burned out and did doughnuts in the middle of the intersection.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.