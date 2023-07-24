A group of people eluded law enforcement early Monday after attempting to perform back-to-back thefts of Santa Rosa dispensaries, police said.

Investigators with the Santa Rosa Police Department believe the two attempted burglaries, reported just seven minutes apart, are connected, according to a news release from the agency.

At about 3:36 a.m., a group of people dressed in dark clothing and wearing ski masks rammed a vehicle into the entrance of a dispensary, which was not named in the release, in northwest Santa Rosa.

The suspects were stopped from gaining entry due to a second interior door, then fled in vehicles before police arrived.

At 3:43 a.m., an alarm was triggered at another dispensary, police said, which was located south of the first.

A sergeant arrived “within seconds” and observed two men leaving the dispensary with stolen goods, the release said. They got into Infiniti and Kia sedans when they saw police and sped away onto southbound Highway 101.

The Kia, which investigators later discovered was stolen out of Oakland, had a smashed rear window, damaged bumper and did not have a license plate, police said.

The sergeant and assisting agencies ― including California Highway Patrol, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department and Petaluma Police Department ― pursued the sedans as they reached speeds of over 100 mph.

The Kia eventually stopped near the highway’s South Petaluma Boulevard exit, where officers had deployed spike strips. The driver then took off on foot.

The driver was not found, police said.

Santa Rosa police officers continued its pursuit of the Infiniti sedan to the Marin County line, where CHP continued the pursuit.

It was not immediately clear Monday if that driver was arrested.

Officers are working to identify all involved suspects.

The attempted theft and successful burglary come about six months after a series of eight or more large-scale weed burglaries or robberies in Sonoma County.

Reps from the Santa Rosa Police Department, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office and other local leaders met Feb. 2 with multiple local cannabis-related business owners to talk about police response to the thefts and allow the businesses to air grievances.

At the end, it boiled down to police ― who said they were committed to protecting these legal businesses ― asking for owners to cooperate with law enforcement and to up security at their locations.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding the burglaries to call the agency at 707-543-3600.

