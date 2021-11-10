Santa Rosa police search for bank robbery suspects

Santa Rosa police are searching for two people suspected of robbing a bank Wednesday morning on the western edge of the city.

The robbery happened shortly after 8:20 a.m. at the Westamerica Bank at the corner of Guerneville and Fulton roads. It was reported about 10 minutes later by a bank worker after the suspected robbers left, police said.

The suspects brought guns into the bank and restrained at least four employees by tying their wrists together, said Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

They took personal items from the employees and stole an unknown amount of cash, he said.

Investigators believe the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Police were working to identify them using surveillance camera footage, Mahurin said.

None of the employees were hurt and no customers were inside the bank when the robbery happened, Mahurin said.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.