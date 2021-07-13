Santa Rosa police seize third ‘ghost gun’ in two days

A teenager was arrested in southwest Santa Rosa on Monday night after he was found to be carrying a gun with no serial number, authorities said, representing the third arrest in two days by Santa Rosa police for suspected possession of “ghost guns.”

The 15-year-old boy was pulled over by an officer for reckless driving after he crashed into a utility pole near Barham and Corby avenues, police said in a statement on Tuesday. There were three other boys in the car.

“The officer quickly became aware there was a firearm in the vehicle,” the statement said. “When backup officers arrived, officers detained the juveniles and conducted an investigation.”

Police found a 9 mm handgun without a serial number, two extended capacity magazines and a replica gun in the silver Infiniti sedan.

The handgun “appears to be a Polymer80 ‘ghost gun,’” the statement said, “which are unregulated and unregistered guns that are typically assembled privately after purchasing the individual parts or kits online.”

The 15-year-old, whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested on three felony charges, including carrying a concealable firearm in a vehicle, possession of a loaded firearm not by the registered owner and possession of a large-capacity magazine. He was also arrested on suspicion of driving recklessly and without a license, both misdemeanor charges.

The other boys in the car were released, the statement said.

The incident follows two arrests on Sunday in which Santa Rosa police said they found Polymer80 “ghost guns.”

The first was found inside a car after a traffic stop around 1 a.m. at Dutton Avenue and West Barham Road, police said.

Police said they found the second gun just three hours later while arresting a man who was wanted on a warrant.

Sgt. James Vickers told The Press Democrat that police are increasingly finding guns without serial numbers during arrests involving gang members or violent felons.

Staff Writer Colin Atagi contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.