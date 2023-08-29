The failing 50-year-old irrigation system at the Bennett Valley Golf Course is getting some long needed upgrades geared to cut down on annual repair costs and boost course appeal.

Plans call for installing a modern water storage system that can hold ample supplies to irrigate the course daily during the dry season, and eventually replacing the entire irrigation system.

The Santa Rosa City Council on Tuesday approved allocating $2 million from general fund reserves to the golf course operations fund for the project. The council also authorized city administrators to seek proposals from firms to design and build the storage system.

City parks officials say the outdated system at the popular 150-acre, 18-hole course on the city’s east side is prone to frequent malfunctions and costly fixes.

The upgrades will help ensure the course remains operational long-term and could help boost revenues as the city and the new course operator, Touchstone, work to make the course profitable.

“The irrigation system is a critical need,” said Acting Recreation and Parks Director Jen Santos. “Without water we really don’t have a golf course.”

Santos said construction is expected to take up to two years but the course will remain open during the work, though some holes may be temporarily impacted.

The decision to move forward with the project, which has long been on the city’s radar, was praised by golfers and members of a grassroots neighborhood group that advocated to preserve the course for recreation after the city floated the idea of redeveloping it for housing in 2021.

James Miller, vice president of the Bennett Valley Golf Club, said there are some spots on the fairway that are “less than ideal” to play on. Too little water can cause the grass to turn brown and too much water leads to a muddy course, he said.

Replacing the system will help improve conditions on the links, he said, adding that he often observes maintenance workers digging holes and working on the system.

“The guys are always out there struggling to keep it working,” he said. “This is desperately needed.”

Replacing the irrigation system was one of the highest course priorities as highlighted by a consultant in February 2022.

The aging irrigation system relies on two wells to supply water but a lack of replacement parts and central control have made it difficult for staff to keep it running efficiently.

Santos said the city spends about $40,000 every few years to fix the pumps and other system issues — but those are just temporary solutions.

This year, winter storms damaged the irrigation system and required the city to make some quick fixes to keep the course playable just as the irrigation system was going to be turned on in the spring, prompting concerns from golfers.

Santos said a new and modern system will help operators more efficiently irrigate the course. Electronic controls can help maintenance crews provide the right amount of water for each type of surface and better manage water use.

The first phase of the project will require replacing the water supply system and storage pond.

The $2 million set aside for the project will help cover an environmental analysis, design and construction of the new water storage system.

The system must be able to draw and hold sufficient water to irrigate the course eight to 10 hours every night during the spring through fall, Santos said.

The city relies on rain during the winter and spring to maintain the course, though the city has had to keep the irrigation system on longer during drier periods.

A construction contract with more details on the scope of the project, including the location of the storage system, will return to the council for consideration at a later date.

The city will work with Touchstone to develop a plan to minimize impacts to golfers during construction and will notify visitors of the construction schedule.

Santos said parks officials hope to move forward with the storage project as quickly as possible so that they can move onto replacing other parts of the system. Staff will return to council for approval of future phases of the project once the pond project is complete.

Though the storage system updates will require a hefty investment from the city, Santos said city administrators anticipate construction of other capital improvements can be covered by golf operations.

As a city enterprise, the golf course is supposed to be self-sustaining, meaning course revenues should pay for operations and capital projects.

But the course’s profitability has long been hampered by hefty annual debt payments stemming from a 2005 renovation of the clubhouse. Revenues have also taken a hit in recent years amid declining interest in the sport and the closure of the course restaurant in the pandemic.

That has forced the city to use reserve funds and general fund dollars to operate the course and pay down liabilities, leaving less money for improvements.

Touchstone, which took over operations in July 2022, is on track to make a profit this year, in part because of an increase in green fees implemented earlier this year, but the course hasn’t yet generated enough money to cover large projects. Surplus funds in the future are expected to be put toward capital improvements.

Miller, who became involved with the golf club in 2017 and visits the course about three times a week, said conditions at the course have improved since Touchstone took over but work to address the irrigation issues is critical to continuing operations at the course.

Improving course conditions could help attract more visitors. That could allow Touchstone to potentially charge more and improve course finances so it’s no longer a drain on city coffers, he said.

“Touchstone has done a lot of work to improve the course and, to me, it keeps getting better and better, but the irrigation issues are an ongoing situation,” he said. “Fixing the system will get the course up to the point where the quality is where it should be and that’s a win-win for everyone.”

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.