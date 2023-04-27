Santa Rosa is moving forward with a Cinco de Mayo event after organizers of the popular Roseland celebration announced this week they were canceling the event for the fourth year in a row.

Details about the event are limited as planning at City Hall gets underway.

City officials on Wednesday decided to host the event and began meeting Thursday to start planning, spokesperson Kevin King said.

Officials are reaching out to vendors and internally to staff to set up booths as well as to various groups that can provide entertainment that aligns with the cultural significance of the holiday, King said.

“That’s all the details I have for now, because to plan a street event in 10 days-time will be a giant undertaking and unfold very quickly,” King said in an email.

Sylvia Lemus and Caroline Bañuelos, longtime Roseland Cinco de Mayo event organizers, told The Press Democrat on Tuesday that they got the green light from the city in late March but decided against proceeding due to the difficulty of hosting a safe event on short notice.

At that time they were also told they would need to handle security and traffic closures for the event. The city offered to help cover some of those costs, they said, but it presented another set of hurdles.

In early April, they said they were told police would handle road closures on Cinco de Mayo, but at that point they had already made their decision.

Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney contributed to this story.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.