A Santa Rosa man is alleged to have stabbed his sister-in-law 37 times last year after she confronted him about abusing her sister, court testimony showed Thursday.

The revelation came Thursday during the preliminary hearing for Varinder Singh, who’s charged with Kuljeet Kaur’s murder on April 25, 2022, in a Santa Rosa neighborhood.

Testimony is being delivered before Judge Robert LaForge, who will determine whether there’s enough evidence for the 35-year-old defendant to stand trial.

Proceedings recessed for lunch and testimony was set to continue in the afternoon.

Stabbings occurred in and outside the Santa Rosa home on West Creek Lane, where the victim and defendant lived with a woman identified in court as SK.

She’s described as Kaur’s sister and Singh’s wife of three months prior to the stabbings, which occurred in front of neighbors after spilling into the street.

Three investigators provided testimony illustrating the defendant’s demeanor. According to Santa Rosa police Det. Nicholas Gillotte, SK said her husband gets angry easily and had threatened to kill her, her family and himself.

Santa Rosa police Officer Julio Del Angel testified he was the first to arrive at a “chaotic” scene April 25 and discovered the victim lying in the street.

“She was laying motionless and there was a lot of blood,” he testified, adding blood was also present inside the home.

Santa Rosa Det. Jesus Avina added a neighbor came out of their home after hearing commotion outside and the defendant told him to go back inside. But he’d seen enough.

“He advised me the male subject had blood on his hands and was holding a knife,” Avina said.

He said the neighbor provided police with surveillance footage showing SK attempting to stop the attack before being pushed aside by Singh.

The footage, Avina said, showed him stabbing Kaur five or six times.

The defendant fled in a BMW sedan, which set off a search that involved multiple Sonoma County law enforcement agencies, according to Santa Rosa police.

He was taken into custody near Raley’s supermarket in northern Rohnert Park, where police found him in his car about 45 minutes after the stabbing.

Singh is being represented by Allen Sawyer, a private attorney.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi