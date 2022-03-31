Second booster shots now available for Sonoma County residents 50 and up, immunocompromised people

Second booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines are now available for Sonoma County residents 50 and older and those who are immunocompromised, county officials announced late Wednesday.

Officials said the boosters can now be obtained at local pharmacies and health care providers in the county.

The announcement comes a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green light for a second booster of either the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines for the two groups provided it’s been four months since the first booster.

County health officials said immunocompromised residents 12 to 17 are only eligible to receive a second booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Local public health officials waited for a nod from the California Department of Public Health and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup before adopting the federal guidance.

“High risk individuals, including the elderly and immunocompromised, are still at risk from severe outcomes from COVID-19,” Dr. Urmila Shende, Sonoma County’s vaccine chief, said in a statement. “Vaccine protection wanes over time, and a second booster dose is important to increase protection.”

County officials said those who qualify under the federal guidelines should contact their primary care doctor, local pharmacy or visit MyTurn.ca.gov to schedule a booster shot. Officials pointed out that COVID-19 vaccines are available for everyone age 5 and older, while booster shots are available for everyone age 12 and older.

In Sonoma County, 81% of residents 5 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Another 64% have had a booster shot. The current rate of virus transmission is 5.5 new daily cases per 100,000 residents, the lowest it’s been since early June 2021, a period of low coronavirus spread before the delta surge.

Public health officials advise that boosting waning immunity is one way of avoiding or curbing future surges. Booster rates among the county’s younger residents are much lower than for older residents.

Residents 12 to 49 are just 54% boosted while 74% of those 50 and older have received a booster shot.

On Tuesday, the CDC noted that newly published data shows that adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago can now get a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Both the FDA and the CDC emphasized that a second booster is not associated with with new safety concerns. The agency said:

A second booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered to people 50 years of age and older at least four months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.

A second booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine may be administered to certain immunocompromised individuals 12 years of age and older at least three months after receipt of a first booster dose of any approved COVID-19 vaccine. These are people who have undergone solid organ transplants or who are living with conditions that are considered to be equivalently immunocompromised.

A second booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered at least four months after the first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine to certain immunocompromised individuals 18 years of age and older.

