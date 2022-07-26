Sheriff Mark Essick releases investigation into allegations he bullied Supervisor Lynda Hopkins

After fighting for 18 months to keep an investigation into a heated phone call with Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins secret, Sheriff Mark Essick this week chose to drop his legal case and release the report to The Press Democrat days before a court deadline.

An outside lawyer and workplace investigator hired by Sonoma County officials to write the Dec. 11, 2020, report concluded Essick used his position to intimidate Hopkins in a phone call during the August 2020 Walbridge Fire.

The investigator concluded the intimidation was political in nature and not a threat to Hopkins’ physical safety.

Hopkins called Essick on Aug. 20, 2020, to inquire about people entering an evacuation zone to retrieve or care for their pets, but the phone call quickly turned into an argument.

Essick told Hopkins he would expose her as “a fraud” and that she did not “have a friend” in the county’s top law enforcement official, the investigator concluded after interviewing both parties.

In a 3:30 a.m. email to her district staff the morning after that phone call, Hopkins wrote she worried about being targeted by deputies or for future bullying and harassment by a man who “controls a substantial arm of the criminal justice system.”

Hopkins complained about the call to the county’s human resources office. The following month, county leaders hired Berkeley workplace attorney Amy Oppenheimer to investigate.

Hopkins told Oppenheimer that after the phone call, it “felt hard” when she had to pass by sheriff deputies maintaining evacuation zones for the fire.

Hopkins wrote a 10-page criticism of Oppenheimer’s report disputing descriptions of the phone call as an argument, and said it was one of the more jarring points in her political career.

“Never before have I felt as unsafe as I did when the Sheriff threatened me,” she wrote. She described Essick as “unhinged and out of control.”

Essick, in an interview this week, said Hopkins’ accusations were a “mischaracterization of what happened,” though he said previous political disagreements and Hopkins’ past public criticism of him drove his loss of his temper during the phone call.

Hopkins was one of three women who told the investigator they believed Essick treated women differently. Oppenheimer concluded, however, that Essick was motivated during the phone call by his long-standing public differences with the supervisor more than sexism.

However, she wrote, her interviews during the investigation suggested his actions were “due, at least in part, to gender.”

Oppenheimer documented a second incident where Essick sarcastically told a woman colleague, whose identity is redacted, that he was going to “beat (her) up” during a February 2020 meeting about a large homeless encampment along the Joe Rodota Trail. Though people at the meeting said the sheriff appeared to be joking, the recipient, a Black woman, said she took the comment as an attempt to intimidate her.

Essick did not recall making the remark, he said. “When it got brought up in this investigation I had no recollection of it at all,” he said. “There was no threat there. It was a joking conversation between colleagues dealing with a difficult situation.”

Essick and Sonoma County have been in a protracted legal fight over whether the document would be released to the public since The Press Democrat requested a copy of it in December 2020. The county agreed to release the report, and Essick, who said this week he expected confidentiality when he participated in the investigation, sued to maintain its secrecy.

Essick argued he was entitled to confidentiality as a peace officer and county employee. Two courts found against him, with judges concluding that as an elected official, Essick was ultimately accountable to the voters who were entitled to the investigation.

On June 29, a state appeals panel in San Francisco ordered the documents released on Friday, barring a further appeal from Essick to the California State Supreme Court. Essick decided not to appeal, he told The Press Democrat this week, and decided to release the report and the supporting documents behind it.

Sonoma County Counsel Robert Pittman said he is not able to discuss the report until the court’s deadline expires Friday. Hopkins, who is on vacation, said the same in a text message.

Pittman did not respond to a request asking he verify that the 130 pages of documents Essick released composes the full report. Essick said he released every document he had access to, adding he was not aware of any additional documentation beyond what he’d provided the newspaper.