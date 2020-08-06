Sonoma County Board of Supervisors special Thursday meeting on pandemic

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is meeting Thursday to discuss and decide on a host of pandemic-related measures.

The noon meeting is set to feature a briefing from Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, as well as a board decision to approve civil enforcement penalties for those found in violation of the county’s pandemic health orders.

The day is also scheduled to include a discussion of the potential expansion of a paid sick leave mandate for local employers and revisions to the county’s existing ban on evictions amid the public health emergency.

The Board of Supervisors is also poised to decide whether it will advance to the November ballot a citizen-proposed initiative that would bolster the county’s law enforcement watchdog office, giving it broader authority and perhaps a bigger budget.

The online meeting begins at 12 p.m. To watch at that time, visit: https://sonoma-county.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.