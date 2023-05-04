In the early morning hours of Oct. 31, 2020, a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy pressed his gun in the back of a man’s head and back while responding to a report of fight and stabbing in Boyes Hot Springs.

As the man struggled to explain in broken English that he was the person who had called to alert authorities, the deputy told him to shut up and threatened to shoot him.

It’s all captured on body-worn camera footage.

“Hey you get on the f****** ground, I’m going to shoot you!” the deputy shouted. “Get on the ground or I’m going to f****** shoot you!”

The deputy, Jose Vega, made the same threat to several others at the scene, according to a 2021 Sheriff’s Office internal investigation.

His actions resulted in a suspension and pay cut, but according to Sonoma County’s law-enforcement watchdog agency, Vega should have been fired instead.

The independent civilian-led agency’s review was part of a report presented to the Sheriff’s Office in December 2022 and released to the Board of Supervisors in March. The report summarizes agency audits of 36 internal investigations dating to 2017.

The full audit in the Vega case was obtained by The Press Democrat April 27 through a public records request. It concurred with Sheriff’s Office findings that the deputy used more force than necessary, used language that was “discourteous and inappropriate,” and improperly deployed his weapons with “a Taser in one hand, a firearm in the other, and a flashlight under his armpit simultaneously.”

Earlier this year, on Feb. 9, Vega became the center of controversy again: He was the lead deputy in a disputed traffic stop involving a former Graton man who had recently won a $1.35 million settlement in an excessive force lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Office.

While Vega’s conduct during the traffic stop was found by the Sheriff’s Office to be within policy, his mistreatment of the reporting person in the 2020 Sonoma Valley incident was flagrant, according to the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, or IOLERO.

The agency, which has a handful of employees, is responsible for auditing the Sheriff’s Office’s internal investigations and for recommending, in certain cases, policy changes and personnel discipline. Its recommendations are not binding on the Sheriff’s Office.

In the October 2020 Sonoma Valley case, “the deputy appeared to be frustrated by this person responding to the deputy’s commands in broken English, and not complying with the deputy’s first command in English, despite him saying directly to the deputy that he did not speak English,” IOLERO’s report states.

“The deputy nonetheless threatened to shoot him, threatened to Tase him, and threatened to punch him, despite his continued cooperation with law enforcement at the scene, ” the report states.

“In the end, this man was detained for 18 minutes without being identified and was then released.”

A first for IOLERO

The case marks the first time IOLERO, founded in 2015, has recommended that a deputy be fired since it was granted broader authority by Sonoma County voters in 2020 to bolster oversight of the Sheriff’s Office.

For IOLERO, that included greater investigative power and the ability to recommend discipline for Sheriff’s Office employees who are the subject of a citizen complaint and internal investigation.

Vega’s case was one of four internal investigations in which IOLERO faulted the Sheriff’s Office inquiries or concluded sheriff’s officials were too lenient in their discipline.

The other cases involved an improper relationship with a confidential informant; excessive force by a jail deputy on an inmate; and a dispatcher sharing inaccurate information.

The Vega case was the most serious.

According to the report, he was one of two deputies who responded to the 1:19 a.m. report of a stabbing. He arrived before at least four other deputies.

Body-camera footage shows Vega and his partner, Deputy Samuel Camarena, encountering two people before rushing to a nearby area. There, they and a third deputy worked together to take someone in custody while other people watched nearby.

A suspect was arrested at the scene of the nonfatal stabbing, but four other people were detained by Vega and two other deputies.

“You try to run, I’m going to f****** punch you in the face so f****** hard, you understand me?” Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Jose Vega commanding a suspect while responding to a report of a stabbing, Oct. 31, 2020

At least one detainee was forced to lie on the ground without ever being told they could get up. Most of the people detained were never informed they were being released, according to the IOLERO report.