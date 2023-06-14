This is the second installment of a two-part series by Phil Barber examining the life, relationships and accusations of criminal activity and betrayal by former child actor Nathan Chasing Horse. Read the first story here.

[Editor’s note: This story contains an account of sexual assault.]

The video pans across a group of 20 singers and drummers.

No one is wearing full tribal regalia, but Indigenous patterns are obvious under thick winter coats. They are standing on a sidewalk in the night, holding candles, a chain-link fence to their backs.

Their eyes are upturned, and their song is haunting and beautiful.

A woman watches the video and identifies the singers one by one: “Siena. Antoinette. Caroline. Robin. Amy...” And on and on. She gives their last names, too.

Eventually, the camera pivots to follow their gaze, to the upper reaches of a drab 12-story public building in Las Vegas. This is where Nathan Chasing Horse was, and is, being held on 18 felony counts related to sexual assault and sex trafficking.

Clark County public defender Kristy Holsten, left, and Nathan Chasing Horse stand during a court hearing Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)

His January 2023 arrest report, filed by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, says Chasing Horse, who billed himself as a Lakota medicine man, “used his position to lure vulnerable young girls, often giving them a sense of belonging, to commit sexual assault.”

The people in the video are praying for Chasing Horse’s release.

The woman watching them on a computer is praying for his lifelong incarceration.

She says Chasing Horse raped her when she was 19 years old.

Now 38 and living in Sonoma County, where she grew up, the woman has posted heart-rending details of what she describes as her indoctrination and assault at the hands of a cult leader and its emotional aftermath.

She felt it was important to tell her story, as a cautionary tale for anyone at risk of falling under the spell of a charismatic influencer. But she spoke to The Press Democrat on the condition that her name not be used, as she fears Chasing Horse’s followers will harass and threaten her.

Chasing Horse’s attorney, Kristy Holston of the Clark County Public Defender’s Office, declined Press Democrat requests for an interview, most recently June 12.

The Sonoma County rape survivor never went to the police. She allowed herself to believe Chasing Horse may have made a terrible, one-time mistake, and that he was contrite. And initiating a legal case would have alienated people she was close to, she said, because at that time they were still in allegiance to him.

The woman still feels pangs of guilt, knowing she might have prevented harm to other young women if she had come forward earlier.

For whatever reason, Chasing Horse found some of his most ardent followers in Sonoma County, as he and a small crew visited cities, rural properties, U.S. Indian reservations and First Nation reserves across the United States and Canada.

“I was warned when he was coming out here. I called a relative. I said, ‘Hey, I was invited to come to a lodge.’ They said, ‘No, stay away from him and don’t let your children near him.’” tribal advocate MaDonna Feather

Chasing Horse rolled through Sonoma County 40 to 50 times between 2006 and 2014, estimated Fernando Trujillo, who worked as one of the “singers,” or helpers, who assisted the self-proclaimed Lakota medicine man at ceremonies during that period.

Chasing Horse had first gained renown as a child actor -- he played the character, Smiles a Lot -- in the movie “Dances With Wolves,” which won an Oscar for best picture in 1990.

As a self-proclaimed medicine man — a traditional healer of vast cultural and spiritual importance in the Lakota tribe — he and his entourage built a loyal following among North Bay tribal families who were eager to learn the old rituals that could help forge a stronger connection to their heritage, according to Trujillo and four local sources.

“They would use Native American ceremonies and songs and language,” recalled one Santa Rosa man who attended many of those ceremonies.

“That culture that everybody was so hungry for. A lot of people, you have to understand, look for something natural in the earth for help. Not medical. They’re looking for someone who is the real deal, who can show them how.”

Like some other sources, this man asked that his name not be used in the story. He believes Chasing Horse’s followers will retaliate by harassing him and his family, and by smearing their names to employers and mutual acquaintances.