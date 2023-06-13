Editor’s note: This is the first part of a two-story series examining the life, relationships and accusations of criminal activity and betrayal by former child actor Nathan Chasing Horse.

Coming Wednesday: How his deception and allegations of sexual abuse affected families in Sonoma County

She was having a hard time at 15, in the way a lot of 15-year-olds do.

She was Native American and lived in Sonoma County. It wasn’t until her mother encouraged her to attend her first sweat, a tribal purification rite, that something shifted.

“I knew what sweat was, and when they invited me, I knew immediately that I wanted to go,” she wrote last year in a social media thread, recalling a scene from 22 years earlier.

“That first ceremony, I knew that I was home. I knew it was where I belonged.”

Others described similar paths. They had grown up proud of their Indigenous heritage, but they yearned, consciously or unconsciously, for a stronger spiritual connection.

Nathan Chasing Horse opened the door to that connection. For the Sonoma County woman, that door led to dark places: She says Chasing Horse raped her when she was 19.

He had become famous at 13, for the role of Smiles a Lot in the film “Dances With Wolves,” which won the Academy Award for best picture in 1990. He later became a traveling medicine man, of some renown. It’s an exalted position in Chasing Horse’s Lakota tribe, and many others, imbued with trust and awe.

But it is an honor Chasing Horse never earned, more than half a dozen of his critics told The Press Democrat. Instead, they say, he claimed the position in order to manipulate vulnerable followers who hungered for a stronger connection to their Native heritage.

“Before I met Nathan, I was spiritually hungry to learn. And that’s how everybody is in that circle. They’re seeking something.” Fernando Trujillo

Billing himself as a healer and spiritual guide, Chasing Horse traveled all over North America with an entourage, leading sweats and ceremonies of gratitude or remembrance. That included dozens of visits to Sonoma County, according to several people who attended those ceremonies.

Today, at the age of 46, he sleeps in a Las Vegas detention center, charged with 18 felonies related to sexual assault and sex trafficking.

In their Jan. 31 arrest report, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigators call Chasing Horse a cult leader. They say he groomed girls young enough to be bounced on his knee, violently abused the women who called themselves his “wives” and forced some of them to have sex with other men.

Equally devastating, more than a half-dozen sources told The Press Democrat, are the feelings of spiritual manipulation and betrayal he left in his path.

It took years for people to see Chasing Horse for what they now say he is: A fraud and a charlatan.

“He’s an actor, bro,” said Reno Franklin, chairperson of the Sonoma County Indian Health Project’s board of directors and chairman of the Kashia Band of Pomo Indians. “Actors are gonna act. He passed himself off as something we know now that he wasn’t.”

The young woman who says Chasing Horse raped her spoke on the condition of anonymity, as did several other people interviewed for this story. They described their fear of retaliation by Chasing Horse’s followers — physical and legal threats, the undermining of social and work relationships, and other forms of harassment they say they’ve witnessed firsthand.

They say “cult“ is the appropriate word to describe Chasing Horse’s inner circle.

His attorney, Kristy Holston of the Clark County Public Defender’s Office in Nevada, declined several Press Democrat requests for an interview (as recently as Monday), either with her or Chasing Horse.

He still has his supporters. At least two-dozen people have attended his recent court hearings and have sung traditional songs of prayer across the street from the jailhouse.

Several of those followers are from Santa Rosa.