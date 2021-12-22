Sonoma County firefighters hope to help ease blood shortage with annual competition

As blood banks across the U.S. struggle to keep up with ongoing demand amid lagging supply, Sonoma County firefighters hope to curb the local shortage with their annual blood drive competition.

The 16th annual Bucket Brigade Blood Drive Challenge is a friendly competition that takes place every year and involves scores of Sonoma County fire departments in December and January.

Members of the public with appointments are invited in to fire stations to make their blood donations. Departments in Lake and Mendocino counties also are part of the challenge.

This year the challenge is hoping to ease a local blood shortage in the North Bay that stems from several factors: a decrease in donor turnout due to COVID-19 concerns; a normal dip in donations during the holidays; and staffing shortages at blood suppliers.

Vitalant, an independent, nonprofit blood bank with a branch in Santa Rosa, is seeing supplies of O- and O+ blood types both hovering around a three-day supply in the Bay Area, said Kevin Adler, Vitalant’s communications manager.

A four-day supply of all blood types is necessary in order to stay prepared for emergencies as blood products expire, Adler explained.

O-type blood, the universal type, is used for transfusions when the blood type is unknown, so a constant and steady supply is crucial for emergency situations.

“December is historically a difficult time to collect as people are busy with the holidays,” Adler said. “Now, with COVID fatigue, people are tired — it only exacerbates the issue. On top of this, Vitalant is experiencing staffing difficulties.”

Vitalant is struggling to attract and retain employees amid the pandemic, like many employers across the country.

Vitalant’s projected blood supply is trending downward and January is looking to be a challenge, Adler said.

The American Red Cross, which is the largest nationwide blood supplier, is seeing historic lows.

“As the nation returns to holiday celebrations, the American Red Cross is facing a historically low blood supply, the levels of which have not been seen in more than a decade,” said Kathryn Hecht, communications manager for the American Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region.

As blood products expire amid low donor turnout due to the pandemic, “we’ve dipped to concerning levels that could cause hospitals to hold off on blood and platelet transfusions for patients,” Hecht said.

Both organizations urged eligible donors to return to donation centers and blood drives as soon as possible and make appointments to give blood for the holidays.

Meanwhile, “the Bucket Brigade is a great way to support those needing blood in our community and local first responders at the same time,” Adler said.

Bill Bullard, the Graton fire chief, was looking forward to the department’s blood drive, which takes place on Wednesday from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 3750 Highway 116 North in Sebastopol.

He said the bucket brigade allows firefighters to interact with the community in a non-stressful way every year.

“A lot of people either can’t or don’t have the time to be a firefighter, so this is something they can do to save a life without dragging a hose or running into a burning building,” Bullard said.

Firefighters also fully grasp the importance of donating blood because they see the need — spending countless hours transporting patients in need of blood to the hospital and sometimes even needing emergency care themselves, Bullard said.

He also has a personal reason — to add another blood brigade T-shirt to his growing collection. He has participated in the competitions since they started 16 years ago.

“I don’t know if my wife will let me have any more T-shirts, but we’ll see,” Bullard said.

To make an appointment at a local fire department competing in the Bucket Brigade, visit vitalant.org/bucketbrigade.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.