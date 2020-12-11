Sonoma County issues stay-home order to slow spread of coronavirus

Sonoma County on Saturday will join five other Bay Area counties that have issued stay-home orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The stay-home order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, the county announced on its website Thursday afternoon, citing rising COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations.

Under the order, residents will be directed to stay at home except for work, shopping, outdoor recreation or other essential activities, such as medical appointments, allowed under the state’s regional shelter-in-place order. All sectors, other than retail and essential operations, were ordered to close. The new restrictions will remain in place until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

“Although Sonoma County has fared better until now than other parts of the state in terms of demand on our hospitals, we have been seeing an alarming increase in cases and hospitalizations in recent days, and this is putting increased strain on our medical resources,” Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said in a statement. “Given that, we feel we have no choice but to join the other Bay Area counties in preemptively adopting the governor’s Stay-Home order, which is already in effect for most of the state. We have to take action now.”

Cases have doubled in Sonoma County in recent days, reaching their highest point since the pandemic began, Mase noted. The county is now detecting nearly 25 cases per 100,000 residents daily, with a 14-day average of 343 cases per 100,000 residents. In addition, the county’s positivity rate is now up to 6.6 percent, and hospitalizations are now close to being the highest that they have ever been, Mase said.

“We also are seeing a wider geographic spread of infection,” Mase said. Much of these increases are due to the surge in cases that is spreading across the nation as well as large gatherings that have occurred locally including over Halloween and Thanksgiving, she said.

Under the order, retail operations will be allowed to continue at 20% capacity, or 35% capacity for stand-alone grocery stores. Restaurants will be able to offer take-out, pick up, or delivery. Schools that have received waivers will be allowed to continue operation. Outdoor services are allowed at places of worship.

Hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging will only be allowed to offer accommodations for essential workers or the purpose of isolating people to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.

The following operations will be required to cease both indoor and outdoor services:

Hair salons and barbershops

Personal care services

Movie theaters (except for drive-in theaters)

Wineries, bars, breweries and distilleries (except for operations related to production, manufacturing, distribution and retail sales for off-site consumption)

Family entertainment centers

Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Live audience sports

Amusement parks

Playgrounds will remain open and outdoor activities will be allowed, but only for the purpose of exercise, under social distancing guidelines. Outdoor gym operations will be allowed, but no indoor activities are permitted.

The county order comes a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-home order for all regions of the state where ICU bed availability dropped below 15%. The ICU capacity for the Bay Area has declined from 25.7% at the start of the week to 17.8% on Thursday. The stay-home order is already in effect in two of the five regions, Southern California and San Joaquin Valley, and will take effect in the Greater Sacramento region Friday morning.

Over the last 30 days, California cases have increased from about 6,000 per day to nearly 30,000 per day. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has reached an all-time high of 12,477 people, and state projections show that Intensive Care Units will be severely impacted if cases continue to climb.

“This is a hard time of year, and we are asking a lot from our residents who have already sacrificed so much during the last nine months. We are missing precious moments with our loved ones, businesses are struggling, and many of our residents are losing necessary income,” Supervisor Susan Gorin, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. “For precisely these reasons, it is imperative that we act together now to slow the spread, because the faster we stop this surge the sooner we can continue safely reopening.”

Until Thursday, Sonoma County had refrained from adopting restrictions imposed by five neighboring counties and the City of Berkeley. It is now aligned with Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties.

The health order is available on the Sonoma County website at https://socoemergency.org/order-of-the-health-officer-c19-17-implementing-the-terms-of-the-regional-stay-at-home-order/. Residents can learn more about what activities are restricted by visiting https://covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/.

The County is committed to offering resources to residents during this time. Residents who need support and information can visit socoemergency.org/coronavirus, and businesses can find resources and guidance on socolaunch.org.

