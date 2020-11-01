Sonoma County nears 10,000th case of COVID-19

A joyful tenor who sang in choirs across Sonoma County, Julio Rosales, 65, died after a brief illness from COVID-19 on Aug. 6, a day when the county reported just over 3,400 Sonoma County residents had been diagnosed with the disease since March.

Before Rosales’ death at Sonoma Valley Hospital, where he was taken after falling ill at Sonoma Post-Acute, his family experienced the forced separation endured by thousands. The skilled nursing home where he had lived since a stroke left him unable to walk barred visitors to protect its residents. Over video conference, his sister and four brothers would sing “If I Fell” and other Beatles songs to show Rosales he was loved.

“Every day I hoped that he was OK, but not being able to have contact with him was very very difficult,” said his sister, Ligia Matthews of Sonoma.

The coronavirus pandemic would hit its first peak in the county not two weeks after Rosales’ death, reporting 197 new cases on a single day. The virus has since fallen into a stubborn pattern of infection that has stalled business reopenings and continues to deal an unjust blow to impoverished Latino communities and people, like Rosales, living in care homes for seniors.

The county will soon cross a somber milestone when 10,000 residents will have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, about eight months after the first case was detected here. As of Friday night, that number was 9,646.

A virus itself is indiscriminate, but the spread of COVID-19 has been propelled by the realities and injustices of our society: Who must chose between keeping a job and staying home? Who lives in a crowded household with family and roommates? Who among us feels that even while sick they have no choice but to work?

The pandemic has changed the lives of our youngest neighbors in ways that are also indelibly unfair: Which children are trying to do school remotely while taking care of younger siblings? What students must try to learn while their families are struggling with the threat of eviction and wage loss?

In Sonoma County, 72% of all people known to have COVID-19 are Latino though they only represent about 27% of the population. That disparity — consistent for months — has forced a painful reckoning for county leaders about biases entrenched in society and local policies.

One Santa Rosa ZIP code — 95407 — has come to represent generations of inequities that have made the Roseland district, a working class neighborhood with many immigrant and Latino residents, an epicenter for the virus.

Alegría De La Cruz, the county’s first equity officer, a position established in July and borne out of a period of public unrest over racial injustice, said this has spotlighted those facing the greatest consequences to their health and financial welfare caused by the pandemic. It is grist for the mission to help people survive this time so that public life and commerce can resume, she said.

“We’re tethered together in ways people haven’t felt before,” said De La Cruz. “When we have pockets of people who are suffering, our community as a whole suffers.”

The United States surpassed 9 million cases of COVID-19 last week — hitting a peak Friday of more than 100,000 new cases in a single day since the disease was first detected in Washington State in January. Several recent days have seen the country tally more than 1,000 deaths.

Across the country, COVID-19 patients are being sent to field hospitals in states like Wisconsin amid a surge of people with the illness needing care.

Friday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the city will delay reopening more business activities, such as indoor gym locker rooms and pools, because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The economic toll has been a profound disruption to lives and livelihoods, forcing roughly 44% of businesses to close in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to an analysis of the pandemic’s impact on the economy by Opportunity Insights, a research and policy institute based at Harvard University.

Low-wage workers in the county are experiencing a 31% decrease in employment compared to January, according to the data.

“Never did I think we would be in this deep dark hole this long,” said Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin, the board’s chair.

Supervisors this month voted to spend $16 million on a long-term public health campaign against the virus, vowing to lessen the impact on Latino residents and others disproportionately affected.

Election Day on Tuesday comes at a critical time for battling the virus as the days grow shorter and colder, making it more difficult for public life to take place outdoors, where people are less likely to spread the virus to others.