In a statement, PG&E said its “gas storage reserves purchased for its residential and small commercial customers are at normal midwinter levels...The gas reclassified in 2021 remains in storage and is available to support reliable operations. The change in how the company classifies stored gas has enabled it to maintain service amid challenging times.”

Some help, but not enough

Late last week, the public utilities commission approved immediately sending the state’s utility customers a California Climate Credit that was originally scheduled for April. For PG&E gas and electric customers that means up to $91 off their bill.

But for those with sustained bills in the multiple hundreds of dollars, the one-time discount “sure doesn’t feel like relief,” one woman told me.

For the utility’s part, “PG&E recognizes our responsibility to serve our customers safely and reliably while keeping bills as low as possible,” McFarland said.

"We’re here to help all our customers save money by working with them to find the best rate plan for their household or business, sharing no- and low-cost actions to help them reduce energy usage and better manage monthly bills, and offering assistance programs for income-eligible customers.”

Some of the resources include personalized rate plan comparisons, bill forecast alerts and “budget billing,” which spreads out annual energy costs across the year to avoid surprise bills.

For those that qualify for financial assistance, various programs can provide upwards of 20% discounts, no-charge energy-savings improvements and solar incentives, and the federally funded Low-income Energy Assistance Program offers utility bill payment, emergency assistance and home weatherization.

Moreover, customers with unpaid PG&E bills during the height of the pandemic who got credits previously through the California Arrearage Payment Program should have received a one-time discount early this month.

For those worried about facing shut-offs, McFarland said “we work so hard to not do that,” adding that PG&E will work with customers to create personalized payment plans.

But, as “In Your Corner” readers told me, navigating all of these programs, keeping track of rates that change by time or season, constantly adjusting use and trying to communicate with PG&E can feel like an impossible task and an unfair ask for the simple expectation of affordable heat and light.

Sometimes, it seems the programs don’t deliver.

David Stohlmann enrolled in budget billing and for a few years and was happy with the regular charges he received each month, he said. Now, though, without much change in energy usage, he told me, his “balanced” monthly payments have gone from $176 to $321 in a year.

“It worked so well for so long. How can it be that different for me now?”

Trying to get answers has felt like “talking to a wall,” he said.

Ultimately, while these offerings can provide relief, especially to the financially and medically vulnerable, many who are eligible are already taking advantage. Others don’t make the cut.

Kathleen and Chuck Needels, who make about $40,000 a year through Social Security and a small pension, don’t qualify for PG&E’s low-income customer CARE program that requires a total gross income of $36,620 or less for a household of two.

And, to many, the help available doesn’t feel like a long-term solution to an issue that has increasingly alarmed customers over the years. Indeed, this month last year, I wrote columns on spiking utility costs and utilities commission hearings promising to rein them in.

Bills have only climbed since.

“Giving people the option to go on a payment plan or spread the bill over the year IS NOT THE POINT,” one woman wrote me.

To stabilize bills in the future, PG&E said it’s implementing various strategies to offset gas price spikes. It’s also pursuing federal funding to cover some of its climate resiliency upgrades, and the sale of its San Francisco general office and a licensing agreement with wireless providers should generate $1.3 billion the company said will be used to reduce customer costs.

At the same time, though, the public utilities commission is considering PG&E’s proposed customer rate increases for 2023 through 2026. If approved, which would happen in the fall, that could result in an average 16.3% or $35.40 bump to monthly gas and electric bills this year and a cumulative 25% increase by 2026.

Meanwhile, Sonoma County residents are doing all they can to weather the storm.

One 75-year-old Sebastopol resident and recent widow, described to me how she almost fainted when she saw her recent bill for $930, which already included a low-income discount. It stood in stark contrast to her usual winter energy costs that have ranged in the $300-$500 range.

Now, “I turn the heat to 52 at 7 pm and keep it at about 64 in the day. I am constantly freezing and achy,” she said.

“I seriously feel like I might need to move out of state to a place where I can afford to be warm.”

“In Your Corner” is a column that puts watchdog reporting to work for the community. If you have a concern, a tip, or a hunch, you can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.