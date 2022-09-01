Sonoma County sheriff completes investigation into criminal allegations against fired Ukiah police chief

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has completed its investigation into criminal allegations against former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich, who was fired in June, and has forwarded its findings to the Mendocino County District's Attorney's Office.

When asked for an update on the case Wednesday, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Juan Valencia said only that the investigation "has been completed and sent over to the Mendocino County District Attorney's Office." When asked for more details, particularly on the nature of the case, he said "no additional information will be released."

When asked exactly when the case had been forwarded to DA David Eyster's Office, Valencia said he did not have that information immediately available, and that he had just been informed Tuesday of the case's completion.

Eyster said Wednesday that his office did "receive something, but whether it is truly a completed investigation, I can't say. Others will be evaluating first what we have received, whether more information in needed and should be sought."

Also, Eyster said it has yet to be determined whether his office should handle the case or if it should be handled by the state Attorney General's Office.

When asked for further details regarding the nature of the case, Eyster said his "office policy doesn't allow comment on reports pre-filing, and then even pre-conviction."

When Waidelich was placed on administrative leave on June 14, only several months into his new role, the city of Ukiah described the move as "pending an ongoing criminal investigation led by (the) Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. Because this is both a pending personnel and criminal matter, no further information may be disclosed by the city at this time."

Waidelich was fired days later.

When contacted for more information regarding the case at the time, Valencia released this statement: "On June 13, 2022, an allegation of criminal conduct involving Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich was reported to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office. Due to the close working relationship between the MCSO and the UPD, Mendocino County Sheriff (Matt) Kendall requested the SCSO conduct the investigation for transparency purposes."

Ukiah Police Capt. Cedric Crook has been serving as interim chief since the departure of Waidelich.

Deputy City Manager Shannon Riley said Wednesday the city was still in the process of selecting a recruiting firm to conduct the search for a new chief.