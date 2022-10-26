The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted on a group of funding, personnel and real estate decisions Tuesday in a fairly short meeting.

The bulk of the board’s Tuesday agenda was allocated to the consent calendar, which the board typically uses to vote on a batch of various items at once and usually without much discussion.

That part of the agenda was dedicated to budget adjustments and a real estate purchase in Guerneville to shore up access to public services in west county.

Outside of the consent calendar, the board deliberated over how to spend $4.9 million in climate resiliency funding and confirmed the appointment of the county’s new chief probation officer.

Here’s a look at the board’s action Tuesday.

Climate funding allocations

The board unanimously approved funding for 12 local climate projects.

In May 2021, the board allocated $10 million from the 2017 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. wildfire settlement money to fund climate projects in the county.

The board endorsed spending about $5 million of those funds in February on 13 local projects, leaving $4.9 million for the projects presented Tuesday to the board.

For the second round of funding, the county received requests for projects totaling $6.5 million, said Anna Yip, a county climate resiliency analyst.

The projects approved Tuesday include installing electric vehicle chargers at county regional parks, installing additional chargers at the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, offering free transit fares for youth for a two-year period starting in 2023, promoting prescribed grazing and adding more dedicated bike lanes.

The county encouraged projects that had already secured 20% or more in funding from other sources like state and federal grants, Yip said.

Supervisors were vocal about the need to invest in a stronger local public transit system.

“I think the transit investments are critical,” Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said. She noted the current network, including bus and rail service, does not adequately serve residents in rural areas like the lower Russian River.

Supervisor David Rabbitt said equitable and successful public transportation did not equate just to free or affordable fares but also ensured reliable and fast service.

“It’s difficult in a county such as ours,” Rabbitt said. “It works well in cities. That’s a tough nut to crack for suburbia.”

New probation chief confirmed

The board on Tuesday also confirmed the appointment of Vanessa Fuchs as the county’s new chief probation officer.

Fuchs, a 24-year veteran with the department, was selected following a search process that included a joint selection committee composed of three Superior Court Judges, two county supervisors, the county administrator and the court executive officer.

She will be responsible for leading an agency with a $92.4 million budget and 271 employees. Her annual salary will be $189,865.

Supervisors were full of praise and congratulations Tuesday for Fuchs.

“Thank you so much for your dedication to Sonoma County and for stepping into your well-deserved new role,” Hopkins said.

Several also noted the large role the probation department plays in the county.

“It’s great to have a department that understands the bad choices people make don’t have to define the rest of their lives,” Supervisor Chris Coursey said.

Fuchs will succeed Chief Probation Officer David Koch, who is retiring Monday.

“Vanessa leads with integrity and passion,” Koch told the board Tuesday. “She is the consummate public servant and she is committed to the well-established values of our organization.”

$2.7 million purchase in Guerneville

On Tuesday, the board also approved the purchase of a former Bank of America building in downtown Guerneville for $2.725 million. The purchase was included on the board’s consent agenda and approved as a package with other board items.

The property at 16390 Main St. houses the Department of Health Services and the Probation Department, along with West County Community Services, a local nonprofit that provides homeless and senior services along with others, according to a county staff report.

The county has rented the property since 2006. It features a single-story, 7,784-square-foot office building and parking lot with over 30 parking spaces. The building, owned by Pat Veale and Santa Rosa developer Clem Carinalli through a Veale family trust, is on two of six contiguous parcels that total 32,569 square feet, or 0.37 acres, the report said.

The building needs a new roof, heating and air conditioning units, a fire alarm system, and door upgrades to comply with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a press release announcing the purchase said.

The property’s purchase comes as part of a broader board discussion of improving access to government services for residents outside of cities.

Hopkins and Gorin have long been calling for the county to invest in satellite service sites for rural residents to access a variety of core government services like planning and family support services.

Budget adjustments

The board also unanimously approved a budget adjustment that added $100.4 million in spending to the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.

The allocation comes from $62.6 million in increased sources, and $37.8 million use of fund balances that include $2.3 million in the general fund allocated at the end of the previous fiscal year for projects carrying into fiscal year 2022-23, a staff report said.

The adjustment covers $54.3 million in spending for Sonoma County Water Agency, the report said.

In June, the board approved a $2.14 billion budget, a 1.3% increase over the 2021-22 budget.

