Herbert Slater Middle School teacher Genevieve Lilligren tiptoed on a school chair Friday, stapling posters of fruits and vegetables on the walls.

She was decorating her nontraditional classroom, equipped with stoves, large counter space and refrigerators, in anticipation for the first day of school, which starts Wednesday. She greeted parents and teachers who were heading to back-to-school orientation, with freshly baked cookies.

Lilligren teaches culinary arts for three class periods. And then U.S. History. Then drama. She’s taken on extra courses in response to a shortage of teachers at Slater.

She has to teach in different classrooms, depending on the subject, and gives up her lunch period to transition from one classroom to the next. Nonetheless, she’s optimistic about the new school year.

“We’re going to try to make lemonade out of lemons,” Lilligren said, as she set up her classroom while her two sons played with Legos nearby.

It’s extra work, but it’s something Lilligren and other Sonoma County teachers are willing to take on, often unpaid, as they get ready to start the new school year.

“Obviously, no one wants to work for free … in any industry,” Lilligren said. “But at the same time, I think a lot of us understand that we have to create an environment that is going to support not only our students, but also support us in supporting our students.”

While Sonoma County teachers are trying to stay hopeful and positive for their students, union leaders across districts are anticipating continued struggles with teacher vacancies, wages and contract negotiations.

As of Monday, there were nearly 70 active listings for teachers and full-time substitutes across all 40 school districts, according to a Press Democrat analysis.

In Sonoma County’s biggest district, Santa Rosa City Schools, there were 32 active listings for teachers, with the most need in special education, math and science.

These positions are especially hard to fill. According to a data analysis by Bellwether Education Partners, nationwide shortages of teachers in these subjects dramatically increased in the 2000s.

“We've posted all of the positions, some are starting to get filled,” said Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Anna Trunnell. “But with summer, we typically experience a load of applicants. So we imagine that we're going to be able to fill these positions very soon, especially with school starting.”

However the posted vacancies don’t tell the whole story. Last week, trustees on the Santa Rosa City Schools board passed a “declaration of need for fully qualified teachers,” stating the need for an estimated 60 additional teachers at the high school level alone.

They also approved a memorandum of understanding, agreeing that newly hired classified employees will be paid a $500 signing bonus on their start date, and an additional $500 at the end of the 2023-24 school year, aiming to boost recruitment and retention.

Teacher vacancies

The teacher shortage is a national crisis long anticipated.

Teachers began leaving the profession as early as the 2008 recession, and the exodus was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, during which teachers experienced burnout from the demands of online learning.

This led teachers to retire much earlier than they might have anticipated at the beginning of their careers, making up for a major portion of vacancies in teacher positions, according to a study in January 2022 by the Learning Policy Institute.

California has seen the impact of the shortage for nearly a decade, prompting support from Gov. Gavin Newsom as early as 2015 to invest billions of dollars annually into teacher recruitment.

Whether it's the high cost of living in Sonoma County or the salaries offered, incoming teachers are not finding the open positions attractive.

“It’s not just teacher pay,” Montgomery High School Teacher Jim LaFrance said, referring to the lack of applicants. “You look at (how) maybe you can make more money in another position, and you don't have the stress and the challenges that educators face.”

The individual perception of teachers as professionals has become overwhelmingly negative in recent years, said Santa Rosa Teachers Association President Kathryn Howell.

“If you ask an individual about teachers in general, or public schools, it's usually negative,” Howell said. “So it's like, how do you reconcile that within your own self, of getting into this profession that is in many ways, not respected by the public? It's not completely surprising that new graduates are choosing to do something else."

Every district in Sonoma County is struggling to fill teacher vacancies.