Sonoma County voters head to polls in recall election

Polling places and drop-boxes are open until 8 p.m. Go here to locate one.

Voters came out to the polls Tuesday morning to weigh in on the political fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch.

At the Petaluma Christian Church, a polling station, election volunteers expressed surprise at the steady flow of in-person voters. More than 30 people had voted by 8 a.m., after the station opened for civic business at 7 a.m., Carol Ellis, a poll worker, said.

A stream of voters continued from 8:00-8:45 a.m.

“I wanted to exercise my right to vote in person,” Courtney Peterson, 33, said. "I’m part of a society that allows us to vote and express ourselves and I strongly believe in that.“

Peterson declined to share how she had voted on the recall questions.

The election is the second contest in which California election officials have mailed ballots to the state’s more than 22 million registered voters, according to the Los Angeles Times. More than 40% of registered voters had already cast their ballot by mail, that newspaper reported. Political analysts expect a larger in-person turnout from Republicans than Democrats today.

Janet, a 59-year-old woman who has lived in Petaluma for more than 20 years, said she voted to recall the governor. Newsom was “hypocritical,” she said, “giving us rules and not following them himself.” She cited Newsom’s infamous dinner at the French Laundry, in which he was photographed violating COVID-19 rules he had imposed on the state.

Janet, who declined to share her last name because she said expressing a politically conservative view had in the past cost her friendships, said she had selected talk radio host Larry Elder to replace Newsom as governor. She did not vote on the question of whether to recall Ravitch because she hadn’t done enough research into the choice, she said.

Michelle Kralovec, who flagged down a Press Democrat reporter to express her strong disapproval of Newsom, said she voted to recall both him and the district attorney.

“He’s really kind of ruined California,” she said of Newsom. Kralovec also voted for Elder, she said.

Ravitch had given preferential treatment to family members who committed crimes while pursuing harsh sentences for others, Kralovec said. She cited a story about Ravitch’s brother getting light treatment in a criminal prosecution over a fatal car crash that has circulated in campaign mailers paid for by Sonoma County developer Bill Gallaher.

Ravitch has called the insinuation she influenced her brother’s treatment by the criminal justice system “immoral” and unfounded, as the case was prosecuted in Napa County, outside her jurisdiction.

