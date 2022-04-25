Sonoma State says it will pay nearly half of $600,000 settlement with former provost from its own budget

Nearly half of the $600,000 settlement Sonoma State University entered into with a former provost in January will be paid out of the school budget, the campus announced Monday.

The university sent out its message to the campus community to provide clarification about the settlement amount covered by its insurance versus the amount to be paid by the university.

Funds drawn from student tuition and fees, along with other sources, will be used to cover SSU’s portion, according to the campus announcement.

Lisa Vollendorf, who was provost at Sonoma State University from 2017 to June 2020, received the $600,000 settlement to resolve a July 2021 claim she filed with the California State University system. Her claim stated SSU President Judy Sakaki retaliated against her in response to reports Vollendorf made of sexual harassment complaints against Patrick McCallum, Sakaki’s husband.

Sakaki has denied retaliation and McCallum has also denied wrongdoing. Sonoma State spokeswoman Julia Gonzalez said Sonoma State agreed to the $600,000 settlement because officials wanted to “avoid the need for costly and protracted litigation,” but was not an admission of wrongdoing.

$500,000 will go directly to Vollendorf, according to the agreement. $100,000 will go to cover her attorney’s fees.

Previously, Gonzalez had said no student tuition or fees would be used to cover the cost of the settlement. “The university has insurance to cover settlements such as this,” she said April 13.

However, Monday, the university said insurance will cover only about half of the cost.

“The university stated that settlements are paid by insurance, which is accurate, but upon additional review of Sonoma State’s participation in the (California State University) self-insurance risk financing program, we offer the following clarifying information,” the statement said.

The upshot is that about $250,000 will need to come from Sonoma State’s budget to cover its insurance deductible.

The funds used to cover the deductible “are, in fact, funded through revenue sources that include student tuition and fees, and enterprise activities such as parking, student housing fees, professional and continuing education, and retail functions,” the message said.

Most of the deductible — about $150,000 — will come from a line item geared toward covering potential legal settlements, according to the statement. The remaining $100,000 “is anticipated to come from a contingency line item in the university’s budget,” Sonoma State’s message said.

Sonoma State, one of 23 campuses within the CSU, pays into the system’s Risk Management Authority, “an insurance pool that funds the resolution of claims,” according to the message.

The message was sent to all staff, faculty and students.

A voicemail left with the university’s spokeswoman was not immediately returned Monday morning.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.