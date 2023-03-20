Former Montgomery High School principal Adam Paulson will not be returning to the school next school year, the Santa Rosa City Schools district confirmed.

Assistant Principal Tyler Ahlborn, will resume his duties after spring break, Superintendent Anna Trunnell said in a letter to students, staff and families.

Paulson and Ahlborn were placed on paid administrative leave, which was announced March 12, in the wake of the March 1 fatal stabbing of a student at the Santa Rosa campus.

The Friday before they were placed on leave, two students had been sent home by school administrators after they were allegedly found with knives. Police learned of the incident from a parent and subsequently arrested the students on weapons offenses.

The district has declined to say why the two administrators were placed on leave or whether it was related to the delayed report to police.

“While I cannot give details regarding personnel matters, I can share that I am confident that Mr. Ahlborn will continue to serve the MHS community with enthusiasm and care,” Trunnell said.

Attempts to reach Paulson and Ahlborn for comment Monday were unsuccessful.

The school board will begin the process of selecting the new principal for the 2023-2024 school year in the next couple of weeks, and will be seeking input from students, staff and families, Trunnell said.

Laurie Fong, who had previously served as Montgomery’s principal for 10 years, resigned from her trustee position on the school board and stepped in as interim principal. She plans to run again for trustee after the current school year ends.

“I know that Principal Paulson wants to extend his gratitude for the opportunity to serve as your principal, and we wish him well,” Trunnell said in the letter.

In a video and message sent to families via its online engagement tool, ParentSquare, Trunnell said she would continue reviewing campus safety strategies over the break.

She directed students and family members to the district’s wellness line at 707-890-3827 to speak to a mental health professional or schedule a therapy appointment.

“As I and members of our team reflect on the power and importance of our relationships in support of our student, I hope that each of you finds time during the spring break to enjoy relationships that are most important to you,” Trunnell said in the video and message to parents.

