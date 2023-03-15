Her motto is: “Do all the good you can wherever you can, whenever you can.”

In 2016, she was elected to the Santa Rosa City Schools Board as trustee of Area 7 in Rincon Valley and was assigned to school sites Ridgeway High, Steele Lane Elementary, Luther Burbank Elementary and Learning House.

Laurie Fong was born and raised in San Francisco. He father was first generation English Language Learner from China who went to work when he was only 13 years old.

Walking down familiar hallways and classrooms of Montgomery High, Laurie Fong popped into classrooms to introduce herself to students and teachers Monday.

But in the wake of a student death, countywide school violence walkouts, calls for better school safety, and the former principal being placed on paid administrative leave Sunday, Fong has resigned her trustee position and stepped back into her old role for the rest of the school year.

“I thought that I had a unique opportunity to step in, kind of hold center, keep grounded and make people feel like ‘OK, we can move forward from this horrible tragedy. We will move forward.’ And let me just spend this last quarter helping them do that so they don't have to worry so much.”

Fong said that over the next three months, she’s ready to do her best to build trust and community again.

On Sunday, the district announced that principal Adam Paulson was placed on administrative leave for the rest of the year. Vice principal Tyler Albourn was placed on leave for an undecided window of time, according to district spokesperson Vanessa Wedderburn.

The district has not specified why Paulson and Albourn were placed on leave and if it had anything to do with a delayed police report after a student with two knives was found on campus Friday in the wake of Pienta’s death.

Things are not the same

Fong, who was born and raised in San Francisco, started teaching when she was 22. She taught for 23 years, then worked 17 years as a school administrator at various levels, 10 of which were as principal at Montgomery High.

Much has changed since then, Fong said, though she still knows many families who have younger siblings there now.

“It's like a river,” Fong said. “You can't step in the same river twice. So it's not the same school I left. Things can't be the same. They are not the same.”

Since she’s been gone, thousands of Sonoma County families were affected by wildfires, and then there was the pandemic, she said.

Two years of isolation and virtual learning shuttered classrooms.

But in 2022, students and teachers came back as COVID-19 restrictions eased. Everyone breathed a sigh of relief.

But, “They have missed out on two full years plus of socialization,” Fong said. “Two years may not seem a lot to an older person, but in a kid that is developing, ages 13 to 15 to 16, are huge chunks. So they're kind of starting back out again.”

After Pienta’s death, Montgomery students who were angry and grieving spoke out about weekly fights and not feeling safe on campus.

Fong believes a lot of the school violence can be linked to larger societal issues in addition to lack of funding to support all of the social services schools offer.

Some students struggled more than others to return to socialization after the pandemic, with many families struggling to pay rent and feed their families, Fong said.

“I believe that there's a big lapse in the greater society,” she said. “We are not providing enough of these kinds of supports for families, so that the kids are falling through the cracks.”

“You can't do your homework because it's too noisy at home, because maybe there's two families living in your place. So there's no computer connection or all the different reasons. Maybe you're having not enough dinner.”

They're roaming the halls possibly because they're failing, Fong said. “Why would you want to be in class if you're failing?”

“So all those societal problems weigh on the children and they come to school and we expect him to sit up straight and remember what to do for homework and have a nice binder and it's just ― it's criminal. Criminally insane,” she said.

“Schools are hurting,” Fong said. “And teachers are shouldering this demand. Staff is shouldering the demand for the failings of how we provide for human beings.”

Solutions

In present day, schools have become centers for social supports, like providing youth mental health and food, Fong said.

“I'm like a broken record,” Fong said. “We do not fund schools to the extent of which we're asking them to play certain roles.”

As a board member, Fong said she could advocate for more long-term state funding to support the increase in mental health support and increased supervisors. She plans on running for her old seat after the school year ends.

For now she’s focused on listening and rebuilding the sense of trust and community at the school, as well as communicating their needs to the board, she said.