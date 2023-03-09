Every seat inside the Santa Rosa City Council chambers was filled Wednesday for the Santa Rosa City Schools board meeting.

Scores of students, teachers and parents showed up seeking direct change. It had been a week since the fatal stabbing of Jayden Pienta, a 16-year-old student at Montgomery High School — a week full of fear, grief, anger and protests.

Outside council chambers, cheers from even more protesting students, parents and teachers penetrated the tall glass windows.

After thousands of students across Sonoma County walked out of class Wednesday, calling for improved campus safety , the Santa Rosa City School Board’s regular bi-monthly meeting seemed like an appropriate and formal place to directly demand change, attendees said.

Stephanie Manieri started off by addressing the crowd, thanking them for coming, promising to listen but adding that the board cannot respond to comments on non-agenda items.

One-by-one, students, parents and teachers stepped up to speak to board members during public comment.

Teachers shared their experiences dealing with children who they say desperately need more mental health supports after fires and pandemic lock-downs.

Ashley Bell, a Santa Rosa High School teacher, pleaded for the district’s help in decreasing school violence, describing a situation when she was seven month pregnant and was told student said he wanted to push her down the stairs. She said this year, three staff members have been assaulted alone at her school

"I know students have knifes on campus, I just pray they don’t have guns,“ she said.

Jim Rudesill, a Montgomery High teacher for 16 years, said in his 16 years at the school he’s have worked with 20 different administrators. adding that the ones with the least experience are usually the ones who deal with discipline and schools safety.

“That is backwards,” he said, a students in the crowd stood up and clapped. “Please redesign the structure.”

Simone Harris, a teacher at Montgomery said metal detectors and officers on campus have been proven to not work.

She suggested that instead, students would be safer with more mental health support, adult supervision and better facilities that “affirm their worth,” referencing the dilapidated facilities at the high school.

Many parents who attended in-person and over zoom advocated for the return of student resource officers. However, there were many students who spoke out against them.

Students also took their one-minute time allotment to demand their specific safety needs and wants.

Emerson Parker, 18, a Maria Carillo High senior, called for non-police supervisors, a more proactive approach to student conflicts and more mental health specialists, as he said his school’s therapist is completely booked out.

Joey Browser, a senior at Montgomery High School, asked the board to seek more state funding so they can actually implement the changes that the public is demanding.

“You guys need to stand up to those above you to encourage more funding to go to our school district,” he said.

Andre Achacon, a 17-year-old senior at Santa Rosa High School said that Wednesday’s school walkouts were cries for help from the district.

“The fear we feel is why many students are here today and our message is clear: value life not violence,” Achacon said. “We are asking for a space to learn in a secure and safe environment.”

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.