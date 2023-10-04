Suspect arrested in 1983 killing of woman found near Rohnert Park

An arrest was made in the 1983 killing of a woman whose body was discovered near Rohnert Park, authorities announced Tuesday.

Alfredo Carretero Jr., 65, was arrested Monday in Lakeport, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s accused of killing Noelle Russo, whose naked body was discovered June 27, 1983 at an unspecified location.

She had been beaten to death.

On Tuesday, investigators said they submitted DNA evidence to the Santa Clara County Crime Lab and the Serological Research Institute beginning in 2010.

Carretero was previously identified as a person of interest and DNA evidence concluded he was a suspect.

He is in custody at the Sonoma County jail without bail. Sonoma County Superior Court records show the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office charged him with one count of murder.

Anyone with information related to this case may contact the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2185 or submit an anonymous tip at sonomasheriff.org/silent-witness.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi