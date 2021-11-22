Thieves hit Lululemon in San Jose in latest Bay Area retail looting

Police say a group of people stole merchandise from a Lululemon store at San Jose’s Santana Row on Sunday night following a series of brash lootings in the Bay Area.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, a group of looters went into the Lululemon store and took some items, according to San Jose police. Authorities said the group fled before police arrived and no other information about the ongoing investigation is available at this time.

The theft comes after dozens of looters stole from Bay Area stores on Friday and Saturday nights.

According to authorities, two men and one woman were arrested in connection to an incident on Saturday in the East Bay. Around 80 people are believed to be involved in the looting, which occurred just before 9 p.m. at a Nordstrom store in Walnut Creek.

Walnut Creek police stepped up patrols in the area on Sunday as they feared another looting incident, according to city communications manager Betsy Burkhart.

San Francisco officials announced a plan to restrict vehicle access to Union Square after thieves stole from several stores there on Friday night, including Burberry, Bloomingdale's and Yves Saint Laurent.