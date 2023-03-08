For The Press Democrat’s complete coverage of the fatal stabbing at Montgomery High School, go to bit.ly/3F3Jv0o .

Thousands of Sonoma County high school and middle school students are expected to walk out of classes and hold campus demonstrations Wednesday calling for improved campus safety.

Additional rallies are planned in downtown Santa Rosa later in the day ahead of the Santa Rosa City Schools board meeting which is expected to draw additional public comments following a Tuesday night listening session.

The demonstrations could be one of the largest collective student protests Sonoma County has seen in a decade since the 2013 death of 13-year-old Andy Lopez who was killed by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The various events come a week after Jayden Pienta, a 16-year-old Montgomery High School junior, died following an altercation with another student on campus on March 1. That student, identified in open juvenile court proceedings and records as Daniel Jesus Pulido, 15, was charged Monday with voluntary manslaughter and weapons offenses.

On Tuesday, more than 800 students, parents and teachers flooded the Friedman Event Center down the road from the Montgomery campus pleading with district officials to create a safer school environment and more transparency during emergencies.

Students at Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools in Petaluma are set to hold a “walk in“ at 11:50 a.m. The students will not be leaving campus.

Students at several Santa Rosa schools, including Montgomery High School and Santa Rosa High School, and in neighboring school districts are expected to hold campus protests beginning at noon.

They will gather at Old Courthouse Square at 4:45 p.m. and march to the Santa Rosa City Council Chambers where the school board will meet at 6 p.m.

Students are calling for improved safety, improved response from school and district administrators, more counseling and mental health support and additional violence prevention programs.

“We need the Santa Rosa City Schools District Board of Education and other local districts to enact policies which create safe school environments,” according to social media posts from protest organizers. “We need more campus supervisors, effective resources, and proper allocation of funds to support our peers.”

