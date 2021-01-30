Too eager for vaccines: Most sign-ups for shots too young, Sonoma County says

A rush of thousands of people seeking vaccination against COVID-19 swamped Sonoma County inoculation appointments set up this week to serve elders 75 or older, but about 85% of appointments were canceled as of Friday after county staff realized those who had signed up were too young, officials said.

The rush of ineligible sign-ups prompted officials to delay a planned vaccination clinic for teachers, with another opportunity for agricultural workers and others scheduled in early February in flux, as the county focuses on vaccinating about 37,000 people age 75 or older — a group most vulnerable to the gravest outcomes of the disease.

The county will next prioritize anyone 65 or older, adding about another 65,000 people to the pool who are eligible to be vaccinated.

The county’s vaccine chief, Dr. Urmila Shende, said the county acted quickly to identify the problem. She said she believed the county will be able to inoculate these age groups quickly, though she couldn’t provide a specific timeline.

Sonoma County Supervisors Chair Lynda Hopkins asked for the public’s patience at a news briefing Friday, and she compared the pandemic to a mass casualty event in which it is crucial to first serve those most vulnerable.

“The people older than 75 in our community are the ones who are disproportionately dying, are the ones who are at most risk of death from COVID-19, that absolutely makes sense to prioritize them first and foremost for the vaccine,” Hopkins said. “I know that it’s frustrating.”

County residents in January contracted COVID-19 in the greatest numbers so far since the pandemic hit more than 10 months ago, a troubling truth that coincides this week with business reopenings and the end of statewide stay-home orders in place since December.

With an average of 237 cases each day since Jan. 1, the new year has continued a trend begun in December when infections rose sharply, nearly tripling compared to November.

The surge has coincided with the debut of the first vaccinations for the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 3.2 million Californians and killed nearly 40,000.

Friday’s vaccine appointment breakdown is another example of the challenges faced by vaccination efforts, one beset best by dose shortages and disorganization across the state.

The county intended the Rohnert Park clinic — one of four in a state pilot program — to vaccinate only people who were 75 and older who had disabilities, lacked access to technology or are otherwise disadvantaged, Shende said. To reach its target demographic, the county reached out to “affiliated senior organizations in the community” to get older folks signed up, especially those who may have been incapable of registering themselves, she said.

The process began smoothly enough Sunday, with the county filling appointment slots by invitation only.

But after the county distributed a link to schedule a vaccination appointment — publicly accessible but not otherwise advertised — one or more people forwarded the link to somebody else, and by late Wednesday, the link to the sign-up page ended up on social media, county spokesman Paul Gullixson said. He noted that the sign-up site’s default setting matched the state’s rules, which sets 65 as the cut-off age, and Sonoma County’s preference wasn’t immediately reflected.

“We had given out these invitations with very strict instructions to not forward,” Shende said. “And somebody — it happens — but somebody ended up forwarding it to a friend, and so on, and we know how that goes.”

That led to a deluge of sign-ups, with 7,000 to 8,000 people signing up through most of February — but 85% were people who have not turned 75, Shende said. Registration for a vaccine appointment requires a date of birth to be provided, so it was easy to quickly identify who is and is not eligible, she said.

Whether trying to jump the line or sincerely confused about eligibility, those folks need not appear at their previously scheduled times. Their appointments have been canceled, and Shende did not expect difficulties in finding people to take their place.

“It will not be a problem,” she said. “Because we have 36,000 people who need the appointments. ... It will fill up.”

OptumServe will be notifying each person about the cancellations. But they are having challenges getting the notifications out. They will likely go out over the weekend.

The same problem affected sign-ups for vaccinations at the Oakmont Safeway clinic, Shende said. Appointments opened up at 10:30 a.m. Friday but most initial bookings had been made by people under 75, she said.