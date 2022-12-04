A piece of street art that appeared overnight Thursday in Windsor has some wondering if the world-renowned artist Banksy was recently in Wine Country.

The image of a silhouetted girl whose red, heart-shaped balloon is leaving her grasp was spotted Saturday morning by Mutt Lynch Winery owner and winemaker Brenda Lynch on the side of the Windsor Masonic Lodge building.

Since word got out of the art, locals have been taking photos with the possible Banksy piece.

See video at bit.ly/3VRr5WA.