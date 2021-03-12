Public meeting planned on stranded fishing boat on Marin coast planned Saturday

The U.S. Coast Guard and state Office of Spill Prevention and Response are hosting a virtual open house Saturday to update the public on the status of the grounded American Challenger fishing vessel on the northern Marin County coast.

The agencies also have published a brief online survey seeking input about key concerns in advance of Saturday’s 2-to-4 p.m. Zoom meeting.

The 90-foot fishing vessel has been stuck on rocks south of the Estero Americano for almost a week with little sign of progress toward removing fuel still on board or planning removal of the damaged boat, which is uninsured.

Marine surveyors dropped off by helicopter were aboard the vessel for several days earlier this week to assess the condition of the boat and the volume of fuel and other pollutants on board. But their work was suspended at midday Wednesday, when foul weather set in, and remained suspended afterward, due to safety concerns related to accessing the boat, the Coast Guard said.

Locals reported Friday, however, that workers were back on the cliffs and bluff top, where they have been establishing a kind of rope system to pass materials back and forth between the shoreline and boat, and possibly to use in removing fuel, as well.

The Coast Guard and Office of Spill Prevention and Response, a division of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, have not said what their plans are, however.

“The most current update is that the Unified Command is working to ensure first and foremost the safety of the public, responders, and environment,” an incident spokeswoman, Coast Guard Lt. Toni Zimmerle, said late Thursday. “Due to its location, condition, and difficulty of accessing the vessel, the removal of the vessel remains to be determined.”

Neither the decommissioned fishing vessel nor the tugboat Hunter, which was towing it when the American Challenger went adrift, were insured. The boats were bound from Port Angeles, Wash. for Mexico, where fishing boat to be scrapped.

The lack of insurance has only deepened fears that the rusted vessel will be left to break apart on the shore.

“As a resident and water person, we’re all concerned,” said one local, Dillon Beach resident Steven Werlin.

Werlin was checking crab pots with a friend on Friday morning and motored within about 50 yards of the rusted vessel during a high tide.

“I would say every bit of 80% of that boat is up on the rocks,” posing significant technical questions about how to get it off, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.