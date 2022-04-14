What led to a $600,000 settlement with former Sonoma State University administrator?

The California State University system paid a former top Sonoma State University administrator $600,000 to settle a dispute over retaliation the administrator says she faced for reporting sexual harassment complaints against SSU President Sakaki’s husband.

The settlement, signed in January by former SSU Provost Lisa Vollendorf and her attorney, Sakaki and her husband Patrick McCallum as well as an attorney for the CSU, represented the end of a four-year dispute.

So, how did it wind up there? Here’s what we know so far, based on records provided by Sonoma State and the CSU Chancellor’s Office.

2018

Vollendorf, who had been provost and executive vice president for a year, receives an “exemplary” performance review from Sakaki, according to her CSU claim.

Less than three months later, “several women affiliated with SSU approach Dr. Vollendorf with allegations of sexual harassment.

“The allegations — all of which painted a cohesive picture of harassment — are against President Sakaki’s husband, Patrick McCallum, who was an active presence on campus, including attending many SSU-sponsored events attended by employees,” a state record says.

In line with CSU policies, Vollendorf reports what she had been told to the CSU executive vice chancellor, which triggers a Title IX investigation. The CSU systemwide Title IX officer conducts the investigation.

The officer meets in person with people identified by Dr. Vollendorf who had knowledge of the allegations, according to summaries and excerpts from the Title IX report provided by university spokespeople.

Three people meet with the Title IX investigator and share their experiences. None want to move forward with a formal investigation.

Only one person makes a request: “That the president’s spouse be made aware of the professionalism and discretion expected of a president’s spouse,” according to an excerpt of the Title IX report provided by SSU.

2019

The Title IX investigation wraps up sometime around April, according to Vollendorf’s complaint. Because none of the people interviewed in the investigation wanted to pursue a case, the compliance officer made a recommendation to the Chancellor’s Office “to discuss the reports with the President and her spouse so that the concerns could be addressed promptly and without further involvement of the individuals,” Julia Gonzalez, spokeswoman for Sonoma State, said in an email.

Timothy White, then-Chancellor of the CSU, speaks with Sakaki, accompanied by a CSU attorney, about McCallum’s conduct.

According to Vollendorf, Sakaki’s retaliatory behavior begins after that conversation, which includes limiting Vollendorf’s job duties and requiring she undergo “inappropriate and unprofessional therapeutic ‘coaching’ by an untrained therapist.”

In November 2019, Sakaki and Vollendorf sign a document laying out the terms of Vollendorf’s departure from the university, agreeing the two would work “collegially and productively” for the remainder of Vollendorf’s time at SSU. Sakaki also agrees to provide a positive reference for Vollendorf.

2020

Vollendorf becomes special adviser for academic planning and operational continuity in the CSU Chancellor's Office. Sonoma State continues to pay for her salary and benefits.

2021

In February, “concrete evidence emerged of President Sakaki’s interference with Dr. Vollendorf’s job prospects and defamatory statements about her,” according to state documents.

Vollendorf begins in an interim provost position at Northern Colorado University.

On July 26, Vollendorf’s attorney files a claim with CSU seeking remuneration for lost wages, damage to her career and emotional distress.

In December, she is named as the next president of State University of New York Empire State College.

2022

The parties, including Vollendorf, Sakaki, McCallum and an attorney for CSU, sign a settlement Jan. 13.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.