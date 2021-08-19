Windsor man who died in rollover crash near Healdsburg identified

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, released the name of a man found dead earlier this week inside an overturned vehicle near Healdsburg.

He was Severiano Alcantra, 32, of Windsor, officials said.

Alcantra was found dead Monday morning inside an overturned pickup that crashed overnight on Los Amigos Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The gray Dodge Ram was found in a ditch and wasn’t visible from the road, said CHP Officer David DeRutte.

Investigators have yet to determine why the crash occurred. Alcantra went straight through the curve instead of turning, causing his truck to roll over, DeRutte said.

“As to why he didn’t turn, we don’t know how fast he was going or his sobriety,” DeRutte said.

Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the rollover.

A makeshift memorial for Alcantra has been erected at the site where the truck was found. Flower bouquets and prayer candles lined a guardrail at the side of the road on Wednesday.

Reached Wednesday, Alcantra’s family declined to comment on the crash.

