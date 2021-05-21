Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli resigns amid sexual assault investigation

Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli reportedly has resigned from office effective immediately, bowing to wide calls that he step down amid a criminal investigation spurred by public claims from nine women now that he sexually assaulted, abused or mistreated them.

Foppoli, 38, announced his move in a written statement released through his attorney.

“It is with heavy heart that I am resigning, effective today,” it read. “I have always and will always maintain that I did not engage in any non-consensual acts with any woman. I recently learned that a woman in Palm Beach, Florida is accusing me of non-consensual acts while I was visiting there in March of this year. She made her allegations after she learned of the April 8, 2021 San Francisco Chronicle story. I have no doubt she is making these allegations in an attempt to leverage the situation to her advantage.”

The statement referred to recent allegations made by a social media influencer and former reality TV star, Farrah Abraham, who filed a police report in Palm Beach, Florida on April 2 alleging she had been sexually assaulted by Foppoli, the Chronicle reported Friday. An attorney for Adams could not be immediately reached.

Vice Mayor Sam Salmon said he had received press inquiries about the report but had no independent knowledge or confirmation that it was true.

“It would be welcome news for us just so we can get on with our business,” he said.

Town Hall is closed on Fridays, and calls and emails to town clerks and Town Manager Ken McNab went unanswered.

Tim Zahner, who is leading an active recall campaign against Foppoli, also was awaiting confirmation.

“We are going to verify this, and once we have official notice, we will of course have a statement. But if this is indeed true, it is long overdue, and we look forward to moving past it,” Zahner said.

Foppoli’s notice of resignation came in a statement released by Orchid Vaghti, his Santa Rosa-based criminal attorney.

Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli's letter of resignation May 21, 2021, provided by his attorney Orchid Vaghti.

A receptionist at Vaghti’s office said they were “not interested’ in addressing the statement and hung up the phone.

Foppoli’s departure comes more than six weeks after an initial group of four women came forward in an April 8 story by the San Francisco Chronicle to share their detailed allegations of assault or abuse at the hands of Foppoli in encounters between 2003 and 2019.

Within days, two more women would come forward, including Windsor Councilwoman Esther Lemus, who accused Foppoli of drugging her on two occasions in 2020 in order to facilitate sex without her consent.

Lemus and her fellow Windsor Town Council incumbents were at the leading edge of the campaign calling on Foppoli to resign — a request he rejected, conceding only that he would be “stepping back” from his official duties.

Even Wednesday, Foppoli briefly attended the regular Town Council in a bid to keep his post to comply with state law governing attendance by elected officials.