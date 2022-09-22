Your Community: Five historical facts about Petaluma

The name Petaluma comes from an indigenous village formerly located at the base of Sonoma Mountain.

Tom Smith, a Bodega Miwok elder, said in a 1932 interview that the word Petaluma meant “back” in his language, according to writer Arthur Dawson.

The Petaluma name was used in the 1830s, when General Mariano Vallejo received a 66,622-acre Mexican land grant called Rancho Petaluma.

Petaluma was incorporated in 1858, making it one of the California’s oldest cities. It has a rich agricultural history, and currently has a population of about 60,000.

Golden age of steamboats

During the second half of the 19th century, paddle-wheel steamers transported people and goods through the river ways of Sonoma County, including along the Petaluma River.

The Petaluma River connects to the San Francisco Bay and is actually a 19-mile long tidal slough.

'The World’s Egg Basket’

In 1918 Petaluma proudly became ‘The World’s Egg Basket’ after the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce declared it so in a marketing campaign.

Eggs weren’t just a slogan in Petaluma. Through the 1920s the town took their pride in high egg production to another level and hosted Egg Days parades.

Egg Days floats claimed “six million hens lay six hundred millions eggs” in Petaluma, according to 1920s photos of the parade.

The Petaluma tradition continues on today with the town’s annual Butter & Eggs Days Parade and Festivities.

World’s Ugliest Dog Contest

During a barbecue in 1971, Ross Smith and his fellow Old Adobe Association members were brainstorming way to generate revenue. Smith suggested an ugly dog contest.

Unbeknownst to them, their small town event in the decades to come would go on to receive international media coverage and attracted thousands of spectators from all over the country.

Half a century after it began, the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest continues to be hosted during the Sonoma-Marin Fair.

Washoe House

The Washoe House was erected in 1859 as a stage coach station between Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Bodega.

According to local lore, there was a “Battle of Washoe House” that occurred following the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln between a Petaluma militia and Confederate-leaning Santa Rosans. Before any bloodshed could occur they apparently ending up drinking copiously at Washoe House instead.

A local favorite located at 2840 Stony Point in Petaluma, the restaurant today serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Food options include burgers, steaks, pasta, sandwiches. Its bar is also know for having dollar bills pinned to the ceiling.

Historic architecture

Petaluma has incredible old architecture and robust community support for historic preservation.

There are 37 buildings listed on Petaluma’s Historic Resource Inventory with a range of styles to be admired including Queen Anne style, Colonial Revival, Gothic Revival style, Spanish Colonial and Spanish revival.

In addition to beautiful old homes, you can take a walking tour of 38 historic sites downtown Petaluma. Among them are McNear’s Mystic Theater, Petaluma Yacht Club, Chicken Pharmacy and Hotel Petaluma.